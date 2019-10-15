Punch will cost Alabama’s DeVonta Smith first half of Tennessee game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As expected, Alabama will be without one of its top skill-position players for the first two quarters of its annual Second Saturday in October grudge match with Tennessee.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Week 7 win over Texas A&M, Devonta Smith, one of the top wide receivers in the country and a player who was added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list earlier last week, was ejected after throwing a punch at A&M defensive back Leon O’Neal. It appeared that both players threw “football punches,” although Smith was the only one ejected.

Following the game, Nick Saban lamented the fact that the Crimson Tide failed to finish the game with class.

Monday, Saban confirmed that Smith will be sidelined for the first half of this Saturday night’s matchup with Tennessee. The head coach also lamented Smith’s brain-dead decision that will cost him the playing time.

“You can’t make emotional decisions on the field,” Saban said. “You have to have enough discipline to walk away. …

“Smitty’s a great guy. He’s one of the best guys, hardest workers, does everything right. But it doesn’t make any difference. When you make emotional decisions, (when) you don’t have a brain (and) you make bad decisions, sometimes they lead to consequences.

Smith is currently tied for third nationally in receiving touchdowns (nine), 10th in receiving yards (636) and 22nd in receptions (38).