Texas to honor ’69 champs with throwback uniforms

Some traditional powers in college football (Notre Dame, Ohio State, Nebraska) can get away with changing their uniforms every so often. Others cannot, or are simply too timid to try (Texas, Alabama, Penn State). Yet almost all of them get the itch to switch things up from time to time, so they end up mining their not-that-different past for some much-needed variety.

Such is the case at Texas, where the No. 15 Longhorns will wear 1969 throwbacks against Kansas.

The ’69 season was a nice one at Texas, where Darrell Royal‘s ‘Horns scored wins over No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 2 Arkansas (in arguably the biggest game in college football history) and No. 9 Notre Dame en route to the school’s first of two straight national championships and second of four overall.

1969 was also a special season for all of college football, as it marked the 100th anniversary of the sport’s birth. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the ’69 title and the 150th anniversary of college football. Like many teams, Texas has noted the sport’s 150th birthday by wearing the CFB150 patch on its chests, but that and all other pieces of flair (save the Nike swoosh, of course) are gone in favor of 1960s simplicity.

The 1969 Texas team is also notable in that it is the last all-white national championship team in college football.

Gear up. Honor the past. This Saturday we pay tribute to the 1969 National Champions. 🤘#ThisIsTexas HookEm pic.twitter.com/l5fbaVa95c — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 15, 2019

The uniforms and the players wearing them will hit the field at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday (LHN).