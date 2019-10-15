Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa brushes off ‘Tank for Tua’ talk

Oct 15, 2019
It’s widely expected that junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will leave his final season of collegiate eligibility at Alabama on the table and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.  It’s also a widely-held belief that he could be among the first, if not the first, player selected next April.

As such, there’s already, ala “Suck for Luck” years ago, “Tank for Tua” talk among fans of teams that could very well have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft (I see you, Miami Dolphins.  What’s up, Cincinnati Bengals).

Even as it’s expected, Tagovailoa has given no indication (yet) that he’s leaving college early.  With the Crimson Tide in the midst of a run that appears likely to end with yet another College Football Playoff berth, Tagovailoa is not inclined to listen to such chatter, even if it is flattering on a personal level.

It’s flattering, but we have a season to worry about now,” Tagovailoa, who in January of 2018 was placed on the negotiation list of the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, said. “Everyone is saying ‘Tank for Tua’ now, but if we end up losing the rest of the season, all our games, they won’t be there saying it then. We just have to worry about what’s in front of us now, worry about the games we have to deal with now.”

Through half of the 2019 regular season, Tagovailoa is first in the country in passing touchdowns (27), third in passing yards (2,011), third in passer rating (214.3), fourth in yards per attempt (11) and fifth in completion percentage (75.6).

Alabama is currently ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 and will face rival Tennessee this coming weekend.  At the moment, the Crimson Tide is listed as a 35-point favorite over the Volunteers.

Mike Leach banned Wazzu players from social media

Oct 15, 2019
With this development, just how Washington’s State’s “fat, dumb, happy and entitled” football players will communicate with their “fat little girlfriends” is the great unknown.

After starting the 2019 season 3-0, dropped two straight games heading into the bye — the first an embarrassing collapse against UCLA and then a 25-point beating on the road against then-No. 19 Utah.  Following the loss to the Utes, Tracy Claeys stepped down as Wazzu’s defensive coordinator.

Leading into this past weekend’s game against Arizona State, the Pac-12 Network confirmed, Mike Leach banned his players from using social media late last month because of the distractions such activities bring.

“I think we entertain too many distractions,” the head coach explained to the network, by way of the Yakima Herald, “and if I had it to do over again, I would’ve done it when we started camp. But no, I think we entertain too many distractions. I think we’re a little too distracted right now, but I think there is a team-wide determination to be less distracted.”

The social media ban wasn’t an immediate elixir for what ails Wazzu, however, as they fell to No. 18 Arizona State 38-34 in Week 7.  The Cougars jumped out to a 10-0 lead and held leads of 31-24 (early in the fourth quarter) and 34-31 (late in the fourth quarter) before allowing the game-winning touchdown with less than 40 seconds left on the clock.

With the loss, Wazzu now sits at 0-3 in Pac-12 play.

Battered Texas defense loses two more starters to injuries

Oct 15, 2019
A Texas defense that entered the Red River Shootout already banged up exited it with even more injury issues.

During the 34-27 loss to Oklahoma, two more UT starters, junior safety Chris Brown and senior linebacker Jeffrey McCulloch, sustained injuries of various severeness.  The former suffered a fractured forearm, the latter a dislocated shoulder.

Brown is expected to miss up to six weeks after undergoing surgery.  McCulloch has officially been ruled out for this coming Saturday’s game against Kansas State; his status for the following game will be reevaluated in the days leading up to it.

In starting the first six games, Brown is currently fourth on the Longhorns in tackles.  McCulloch has started five of UT’s six games this season, one year after starting six games.

Brown’s injury is especially jarring as the Longhorns’ defensive secondary has been ravaged by injuries already, with three starters — cornerback Jalen Green (dislocated shoulder), safety Caden Sterns (knee) and nickelback Josh Thompson (foot) — already sidelined for a month or more.

LSU WR Terrace Marshall already ruled out for Mississippi State game

Oct 15, 2019
Not that it’s mattered much production-wise, No. 2 LSU will again be without one of its top playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.

When Terrace Marshall went down with a foot injury in the Week 4 win over Vanderbilt, it was initially reported that the LSU wide receiver was expected to be sidelined for as long as a month. That timeline was subsequently extended out, with Ed Orgeron stating that Marshall could return toward the “latter part” of the regular season.

On his radio show two weeks ago, however, Orgeron indicated that the wide receiver was ahead of schedule; that, though, gave way to Marshall missing each of the past two games.  With Mississippi State on tap this weekend, Orgeron has already confirmed that Marshall will be sidelined for a third straight game.

According to the coach, Marshall is “not ready to play yet” but will participate in some individual drills as he continues to work his way back onto the field.

Following the MSU game, LSU will play host to Auburn.  After that, and coming off a bye, LSU will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on top-ranked Alabama.

At the time of his injury, Marshall’s six touchdown receptions this season were tied for second at the FBS level.  He was also tied for second on the Tigers with 20 catches while his 304 receiving yards were good for third on the team.

Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma see playoff odds shorten

Oct 15, 2019
As we’re right at the halfway point of the 2019 regular season (already???), the race for the playoffs is beginning to take shape, at least wagering-wise.

In its latest set of odds released this week, one offshore sportsbook continues to have the two combatants for the 2018 title, Alabama and Clemson, as the co-favorites to win the 2019 College Football Playoff championship.  Both the Crimson Tide and the Tigers come in at 5/2 after sitting at 11/4 a week ago.

Ohio State is next at 5/1 (11/2 last week at this time), followed by LSU at 11/2 (7/1) and Oklahoma at 6/1 (9/1).

There’s a significant gap between that group and the next one that includes Georgia, which tumbled to 14/1 from 7/1 coming off its loss to unranked South Carolina in Athens.  Also at 14/1 is Wisconsin, which sat at 25/1 this time last week.

The only other team even remotely in that neighborhood is Penn State, which saw their odds shorten from 33/1 to 25/1.