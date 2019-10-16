Big 12 admitted error in Texas Tech-Baylor game, fines AD Kirby Hocutt for publicly pointing it out

An officiating error involving what was ruled an illegal snap but shouldn’t have been during the first possession in the first overtime of Saturday’s Texas Tech-Baylor game could very well have cost the Red Raiders a win. In a statement Sunday night, Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt revealed that the university had “been in constant communication with the Big 12 Conference office from the immediate end of the game and throughout Sunday regarding the illegal snap call in the first overtime” and that it had “been confirmed that the ruling on the field of an illegal snap was incorrect.”
Instead of an illegal snap, it should’ve been ruled a fumble that was recovered by Tech, which would’ve given the Red Raiders possession of the ball and a golden opportunity to win the game during their first drive in the initial overtime.
Also, instead of allowing the blunder to die right there, the Big 12 has kept the officiating boner in the headlines by announcing Wednesday morning that the conference has, in accordance with the league’s sportsmanship policies, fined Hocutt $25,000. Additionally, the AD was issued a public reprimand.
For publicly acknowledging that the conference had privately admitted its officials were wrong.
Commissioner Bob Bowlsby addressed the development in a statement.
The Big 12 Conference members have developed policies governing the officiating of our contests. It is vital that senior administration officials, especially the Directors of Athletics, adhere explicitly to these policies. It is very difficult to balance support for an institution’s teams while fully complying with the imperative created by schools acting together to manage athletics competition. On this occasion, the required discipline was not exercised. Kirby Hocutt is one of the very best athletics administrators in the nation, and I am grateful for his assistance and support in resolving this matter.
It should be noted that, in an email obtained by RedRaiderSports.com, Big 12 executive associate commissioner Ed Stewart reminds Hocutt that, “[c]onsistent with past practice, we typically do not publicly address judgment issues.”
The defense wasn’t the only side of the ball that ran into injury issues during Wake Forest’s first loss of the 2019 campaign.
An injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder knocked Jamie Newman out of the Week 7 loss to Louisville. An on-site X-ray, as well as other further testing, showed no significant structural damage to the joint.
As Wake looks to bounce back from that loss against Florida State Saturday, though, the sophomore’s status is officially to be determined.
“He’s kind of day-to-day,” head coach Dave Clawson said. “He got hurt at the end of the second quarter. We had X-Rays to try and eliminate the worst thing that could have happened to him and that was eliminated. He was able to return. He’s sore and we’ll just take it day-by-day and see how he feels later in the week. It’s been one practice and we’ll have a better feel later in the week.”
“And we won’t share that when we know it. I don’t have to,” Clawson added, presumably in a middle-school-boy-at-recess voice.
This season, Newman leads the ACC in passing yards (1,772), passing touchdowns (17) and passer rating (160.7). He’s ninth, tied for sixth and 17th nationally in those respective categories.
Should Newman be unable to go against the Seminoles, Sam Hartman would get the nod. In relief of Newman this past weekend, the sophomore threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as the Demon Deacons nearly pulled off a stunning comeback on the Cardinals.
Last season as a true freshman, Hartman started the first nine games before going down with an injury, opening the door for Newman to take over the job.
Well, as long as there was a valid reason.
Earlier this week, a freshman student at the University of Alabama, Connor Bruce Croll, 19, was accused of phoning in a bomb threat on Tiger Stadium during last Saturday’s Florida-LSU football game. It was reported at the time that Croll “was booked into jail early Sunday, where records listed him as a ‘fugitive from justice.’” Croll, who remains jailed in Tuscaloosa without bond, could be facing a felony charge, at least initially, when the case moves to the state of Louisiana.
While no details were available initially, and based on a police affidavit, WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge has now reported that Croll, a native of Virginia, admitted to police that he phoned in the bomb threat because “his friend was on the verge of losing a large bet.”
Subsequent to that, LSU issued a statement that sheds some light on university’s and law enforcement’s actions in the aftermath of the threat being phoned in.
While LSU cannot discuss specific security measures, it is important for the general public to know that LSU Police and officials, along with federal and local law enforcement agencies on location, have protocol in place to respond immediately and appropriately to real and perceived threats at Tiger Stadium and all campus facilities. In this case, protocol was followed efficiently and effectively to quickly ascertain the source of the threat. That protocol including an immediate sweep of the stadium and a multi-agency investigation, which led to the suspect being identified within minutes and arrested soon thereafter. LSU appreciates the cooperation of all agencies and the University of Alabama and UAPD in this very serious matter. There is nothing more important than the safety and wellbeing of the public on campus.
While some would argue it should’ve happened earlier, one of the preseason stiff-armed favorites is on the outside of this year’s race looking in, according to at least one wagering establishment.
In mid-July, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence sat at 3/1 to claim the 2019 Heisman trophy, slightly behind Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at 5/2. Thanks to a start to the regular season that included more interceptions in three games (five) than he had all of his true freshman season (four), Lawrence saw his odds drop from 15/2 (Sept. 17) to 12/1 (Sept. 24) to 22/1 (Oct. 1) to 33/1 a week ago.
In the latest release by the same offshore sportsbook, Lawrence was one of three players, all quarterbacks, whose names have been taken completely off the board. The other two are Texas’ Sam Ehlinger (40/1 a week ago) and Georgia’s Jake Fromm (20/1).
At this point in time, there are just five players who are still on the board, including season-long favorite Tagovailoa. After being listed as a prohibitive favorite at 2/3, the Alabama quarterback saw his odds shorten even further to 4/7. The two quarterbacks immediately behind Tagovailoa, LSU’s Joe Burrow and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, saw their odds lengthen from 3/1 to 15/4 and 7/2 to 9/2, respectively.
The only other two listed are Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (10/1, from 12/1) and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (10/1, from 20/1).
Barring something unforeseen, it’ll be all systems go for South Carolina under center this weekend.
Early in the second half of USC’s upset win over Georgia Saturday, Ryan Hilinski went down with some type of leg injury after being inadvertently rolled up on by an UGA defender and didn’t return. Sunday night, Will Muschamp revealed that the true freshman quarterback was dealing with a sprained knee and seemed optimistic about his availability this weekend.
In an update two days later, Muschamp’s optimism level was even higher that Hilinski will be on the field to face Florida in Week 8.
“Ryan practiced [Tuesday] and should be fine for Saturday,” the head coach said. “He wore a brace, but he’ll be fine.”
Hilinski took over as the leader of the Gamecocks’ offense after longtime starter Jake Bentley went down with a foot injury in the opener that ultimately resulted in season-ending surgery. In five games, Hilinski has completed 103-of-164 passes for 1,028 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. His 123.9 passer rating is 10th in the SEC and 89th nationally.
The Gators, incidentally, are currently listed as a six-point favorite over the Gamecocks for Saturday’s game at Williams-Brice Stadium.