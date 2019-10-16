Maryland TE Tyler Devera says he has entered transfer portal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Texas Longhorns won’t be the only school wearing a throwback style this weekend. Add Texas Tech and Rutgers to the mix of teams adopting a look that pays tribute to a certain era in program history.

Rutgers, the birthplace of college football, will be doing neer before seen in the modern era of college football. The Scarlet Knights will wear long-sleeve jerseys. The long sleeves mimic the style of uniform worn by the earliest college football players, although these uniforms will be made of a much more athletic material compared to the gear worn by those in 1869. The red long sleeve jerseys will be topped by a white helmet with a classic “R” logo. From head to toe, it is quite a unique look for the Scarlet Knights.

What does it mean to be first?@RFootball knows. We tap into our roots this Saturday by donning long-sleeve uniforms, the first team in the modern era to do so, at the place where it all began 150 years ago. #TheBirthplace | Est. 1869 pic.twitter.com/L8O7CHWBXY — Rutgers Scarlet Knights (@RUAthletics) October 16, 2019

Texas Tech won’t be wearing long sleeves, but they will be wearing a look similar to the one worn during the bicentennial. The retro uniforms to be worn by Texas Tech this weekend take a page from the 1976 Red Raiders with a white helmet and red double-T logo, complete with red stars. Texas Tech claimed a Southwest Conference title in 1976, so the design choice is appropriate for the Red Raiders.

Been wreckin’. 🔴 The @TexasTechFB Red Raiders relive their Southwest Conference championship with a 1976 throwback. #CFB150 pic.twitter.com/ecUagOt5LG — Under Armour FTBL (@UAFootball) October 16, 2019

Not to be forgotten, Boston College has been teasing its own throwback look for this weekend too. I’m just guessing it will be one Doug Flutie would appreciate.

Teams suiting up in uniforms designed to pay tribute to a previous generation of program history has been a thing for a while now, but it is great to see so many schools getting in on the fun in the 150th anniversary season of college football. Every team should make it happen.

But wait, there’s more! Boise State is going to wear a uniform similar to the one they wore during their Fiesta Bowl victory over Arizona in 2014.

Bringing the Fiesta to Provo 🔹◻️🔸#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/A0Xc8cUeMb — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) October 16, 2019

C’mon Boise State. If you’re going to do a Fiesta Bowl throwback look, it is required by law that it must be the uniform worn in the win against Oklahoma.

(It’s this one. This is the Fiesta Bowl throwback uniform #BoiseState should be wearing) pic.twitter.com/BGVbbI4dQh — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 16, 2019

