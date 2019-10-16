Ryan Hilinski ‘should be fine’ for South Carolina vs. Florida

Barring something unforeseen, it’ll be all systems go for South Carolina under center this weekend.
Early in the second half of USC’s upset win over Georgia Saturday, Ryan Hilinski went down with some type of leg injury after being inadvertently rolled up on by an UGA defender and didn’t return. Sunday night, Will Muschamp revealed that the true freshman quarterback was dealing with a sprained knee and seemed optimistic about his availability this weekend.
In an update two days later, Muschamp’s optimism level was even higher that Hilinski will be on the field to face Florida in Week 8.
“Ryan practiced [Tuesday] and should be fine for Saturday,” the head coach said. “He wore a brace, but he’ll be fine.”
Hilinski took over as the leader of the Gamecocks’ offense after longtime starter Jake Bentley went down with a foot injury in the opener that ultimately resulted in season-ending surgery. In five games, Hilinski has completed 103-of-164 passes for 1,028 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. His 123.9 passer rating is 10th in the SEC and 89th nationally.
The Gators, incidentally, are currently listed as a six-point favorite over the Gamecocks for Saturday’s game at Williams-Brice Stadium.
While some would argue it should’ve happened earlier, one of the preseason stiff-armed favorites is on the outside of this year’s race looking in, according to at least one wagering establishment.
In mid-July, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence sat at 3/1 to claim the 2019 Heisman trophy, slightly behind Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at 5/2. Thanks to a start to the regular season that included more interceptions in three games (five) than he had all of his true freshman season (four), Lawrence saw his odds drop from 15/2 (Sept. 17) to 12/1 (Sept. 24) to 22/1 (Oct. 1) to 33/1 a week ago.
In the latest release by the same offshore sportsbook, Lawrence was one of three players, all quarterbacks, whose names have been taken completely off the board. The other two are Texas’ Sam Ehlinger (40/1 a week ago) and Georgia’s Jake Fromm (20/1).
At this point in time, there are just five players who are still on the board, including season-long favorite Tagovailoa. After being listed as a prohibitive favorite at 2/3, the Alabama quarterback saw his odds shorten even further to 4/7. The two quarterbacks immediately behind Tagovailoa, LSU’s Joe Burrow and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, saw their odds lengthen from 3/1 to 15/4 and 7/2 to 9/2, respectively.
The only other two listed are Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (10/1, from 12/1) and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (10/1, from 20/1).
Wake Forest’s first loss of the 2019 campaign came at a loss on the personnel side as well as the won-loss ledger.
During Wake’s wild 62-59 loss to Louisville Saturday night, Luke Masterson went down with an upper-body injury and didn’t return. Tuesday, head coach Dave Clawson revealed that the starting rover won’t return for the foreseeable future, either, as he will miss the remainder of the 2019 season because of a shoulder injury.
“We lost some kids that will hurt us, but that’s football,” the coach said. “Everybody goes through it. You feel more bad for the individual player. Luke was playing at such a high level.”
Masterson has started a dozen games in a row for the Demon Deacons, six this season and six last.
Some traditional powers in college football (Notre Dame, Ohio State, Nebraska) can get away with changing their uniforms every so often. Others cannot, or are simply too timid to try (Texas, Alabama, Penn State). Yet almost all of them get the itch to switch things up from time to time, so they end up mining their not-that-different past for some much-needed variety.
Such is the case at Texas, where the No. 15 Longhorns will wear 1969 throwbacks against Kansas.
The ’69 season was a nice one at Texas, where Darrell Royal‘s ‘Horns scored wins over No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 2 Arkansas (in arguably the biggest game in college football history) and No. 9 Notre Dame en route to the school’s first of two straight national championships and second of four overall.
1969 was also a special season for all of college football, as it marked the 100th anniversary of the sport’s birth. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the ’69 title and the 150th anniversary of college football. Like many teams, Texas has noted the sport’s 150th birthday by wearing the CFB150 patch on its chests, but that and all other pieces of flair (save the Nike swoosh, of course) are gone in favor of 1960s simplicity.
The 1969 Texas team is also notable in that it is the last all-white national championship team in college football.
The uniforms and the players wearing them will hit the field at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday (LHN).
West Virginia running back Tevin Bush has entered the transfer portal, head coach Neal Brown has announced.
“Tevin has had a rough few months,” Brown told WV Metro News. “He has had lingering foot and heel issues. He’s going to redshirt the rest of this season and enter the transfer portal. I support that decision. He wants to go closer to home.”
The New Orleans native has spent time at running back and in the slot for the Mountaineers. He played nine games at running back as a freshman in 2017, totaling 20 carries for 81 yards and four catches for 15 yards.
He moved to wide receiver last season and snared 14 passes for 209 yards in 11 games while rushing six times for 103 yards, including a career-long 79-yarder against Baylor. Bush scored one career touchdown as a Mountaineer.
Bush totaled six receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown and three carries for 15 yards in four games this season. He will be able to count this season as a redshirt and play elsewhere in 2020, most likely a program in or around Louisiana.