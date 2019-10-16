Ryan Hilinski ‘should be fine’ for South Carolina vs. Florida

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Barring something unforeseen, it’ll be all systems go for South Carolina under center this weekend.

Early in the second half of USC’s upset win over Georgia Saturday, Ryan Hilinski went down with some type of leg injury after being inadvertently rolled up on by an UGA defender and didn’t return. Sunday night, Will Muschamp revealed that the true freshman quarterback was dealing with a sprained knee and seemed optimistic about his availability this weekend.

In an update two days later, Muschamp’s optimism level was even higher that Hilinski will be on the field to face Florida in Week 8.

“Ryan practiced [Tuesday] and should be fine for Saturday,” the head coach said. “He wore a brace, but he’ll be fine.”

Hilinski took over as the leader of the Gamecocks’ offense after longtime starter Jake Bentley went down with a foot injury in the opener that ultimately resulted in season-ending surgery. In five games, Hilinski has completed 103-of-164 passes for 1,028 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. His 123.9 passer rating is 10th in the SEC and 89th nationally.

The Gators, incidentally, are currently listed as a six-point favorite over the Gamecocks for Saturday’s game at Williams-Brice Stadium.