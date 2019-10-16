Trevor Lawrence one of three taken off one sportsbook’s Heisman board

While some would argue it should’ve happened earlier, one of the preseason stiff-armed favorites is on the outside of this year’s race looking in, according to at least one wagering establishment.

In mid-July, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence sat at 3/1 to claim the 2019 Heisman trophy, slightly behind Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at 5/2. Thanks to a start to the regular season that included more interceptions in three games (five) than he had all of his true freshman season (four), Lawrence saw his odds drop from 15/2 (Sept. 17) to 12/1 (Sept. 24) to 22/1 (Oct. 1) to 33/1 a week ago.

In the latest release by the same offshore sportsbook, Lawrence was one of three players, all quarterbacks, whose names have been taken completely off the board. The other two are Texas’ Sam Ehlinger (40/1 a week ago) and Georgia’s Jake Fromm (20/1).

At this point in time, there are just five players who are still on the board, including season-long favorite Tagovailoa. After being listed as a prohibitive favorite at 2/3, the Alabama quarterback saw his odds shorten even further to 4/7. The two quarterbacks immediately behind Tagovailoa, LSU’s Joe Burrow and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, saw their odds lengthen from 3/1 to 15/4 and 7/2 to 9/2, respectively.

The only other two listed are Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (10/1, from 12/1) and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (10/1, from 20/1).