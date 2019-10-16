Wayne Gretzky voices support for Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard Heisman Trophy campaign

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Heisman Trophy campaign for Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is officially on, and it already has the support of The Great One. Hall of Fame hockey icon Wayne Gretzky was featured in a video shared by the Edmonton Oilers lending his support for Canada’s own Hubbard.

“I just want to pass on our congratulations from everyone in Edmonton,” Gretzky said in a short video clip shared by the Edmonton Oilers. “We’re all really proud of you. Keep going.”

Hubbard, a native of Edmonton, was appreciative of the message and words of encouragement from an Edmonton sports hero.

Thank you Wayne Gretzky and the Oilers for the support it means a lot.🙏🏾 I am so blessed and grateful to be able to represent Edmonton and all of Canada🇨🇦 @EdmontonOilers @WayneGretzky https://t.co/a7tylD7XCR — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) October 16, 2019

Hubbard is a native of Edmonton. Hubbard rushed for 6,880 yards and 82 touchdowns in high school. Hubbard currently leads the nation in rushing with 182.33 yards per game. As of today, Hubbard is the only running back with 1,000 rushing yards midway through the season. The next closest to Hubbard in rushing yards is Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins (826 yards) and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor (825 yards).

Hubbard is hoping to become the second Heisman Trophy winner in Oklahoma State program history. Barry Sanders won the Heisman Trophy in 1988.

