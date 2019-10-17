Five-star Georgia DT expected back ‘real soon’ after wrist surgery

One of the highest-rated signees in Georgia’s most recent recruiting class is on the shelf — but probably not for long.

Kirby Smart revealed earlier this week that Travon Walker suffered a broken left wrist recently and underwent surgery to repair the damage. The touted defensive lineman was seen on the field prior to Saturday’s upset loss to South Carolina with the arm in a sling, leading to Smart opening up about the player’s injury issue while simultaneously expressing decided optimism that Walker will be back sooner rather than later.

“He had something bothering him, and they ended up finding out what it was,” Smart said on Tuesday night. “He had to get surgery on his wrist. He’s expected back real soon, like next week.”

Suffice to say, Walker has already been ruled out for this Saturday’s game against Kentucky. It appears entirely possible that the lineman will be available for the following game against rival Florida, especially as there’s a bye weekend between the two matchups.

Walker was a five-star member of UGA’s 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 3 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 22 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only two signees in the Bulldogs’ 25-player class this year were rated higher.

In five games as a true freshman, Walker has been credited with five tackles.