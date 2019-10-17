Getty Images

Maryland WR DJ Turner, charged with DUI, to redshirt

By John TaylorOct 17, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
An off-field situation will keep Maryland’s DJ Turner from contributing on the field moving forward, at least as far as 2019 is concerned.

Late last month, Turner was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.  The wide receiver hasn’t played in the three games since, serving an unofficial non-suspension suspension.

As had been speculated, Mike Locksley confirmed Wednesday that the wide receiver will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2019 season.

“We’re going to keep supporting him as we have been,” the head coach said according to the Washington Post, “but we’re going to utilize the redshirt season that he has and hopefully get him back next year to play.”

Because he played in just three games, Turner will be able to take advantage of the revamped redshirt rule, which allows a player to play in four or fewer games without losing a season of eligibility.

In the three games this season, Turner has caught four passes for 84 yards.  Last season, he totaled 159 yards and a touchdown on 13 receptions.

This was not the first time Turner has been suspended by the team. In 2016, Turner and running back Lorenzo Harrison were suspended for their role in a BB gun incident. The two players were charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Although the charges were later dropped, the two players missed four games.

Texas A&M AD says no to any sponsor’s name being attached to Kyle Field but “every penny matters”

By Bryan FischerOct 17, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT
College football stadiums have undergone a ton of transformations over the years but one area where they’ve lagged behind their professional counterparts by a wide margin has been in the naming rights space. After all, there’s a lot of history and tradition attached to the names of stadiums, whether it’s the Big House in Ann Arbor or Bryant-Denny in Tuscaloosa. 

Though a handful of CFB venues have been sullied by sponsorship jargon in front of their common names in recent years, you can add Texas A&M to the list of schools who won’t consider slapping a well-known (or even less well-known) brand on venerable Kyle Field anytime soon.

“There are some things I learned quickly that are sacred,” athletic director Ross Bjork told the Houston Chronicle. “Kyle Field is one of them.”

In confirming plans for the stadium to remain as is on the name front, Bjork did note that he is still trying to consider some other sponsorship opportunities in and around the football team’s home in order to bring in additional revenue to one of the richest athletic departments in the country. At the heart of the matter, unsurprisingly given how tradition-rich the Aggies are, is doing something tasteful that also provides value to those ponying up big bucks.

“Even though we have great resources here, every penny matters,” he added. “Every dollar matters. Every 100 dollars matter.” 

It’s interesting Bjork would say that given that the most recent financial figures pulled by USA Today show that Texas A&M is the second biggest athletic department in the country last year after taking in over $212 million (against just $165.7 million in expenses too). 

That’s a hefty chunk of change of course, but perhaps sights are set a bit higher in order to topple in-state rival Texas ($219 million) and become No. 1. When it comes to beating the Longhorns, every dollar might indeed matter.  

While we won’t see a big corporate sponsor on Kyle Field’s marquee, it does seem like there are other avenues the Aggies can pursue in order to get top dollar in College Station.

Arkansas LB who stepped away from football two days ago to deal with family responsibilities now in the portal

By John TaylorOct 17, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
Earlier this week, Chad Morris announced that D’Vone McClure had made the decision to leave the Arkansas football team.  Per the head coach, the redshirt junior linebacker, who has a son, was moving on from football because of family responsibilities.

Wednesday afternoon, however, McClure tweeted that he has officially entered the NCAA transfer database.

Morris seemed to understand that the portal was a possibility as, in discussing McClure’s situation Monday, the head coach stated that, “[o]bviously, if he wants to transfer, then we’ll help him out in every regard that we can.”

McClure, who was actually a professional baseball player for four years after being selected in the 2012 MLB draft before embarking on a college football career, had played in six games this season.  Prior to his decision to step away, McClure had been listed as the Razorbacks’ No. 2 weakside linebacker.

All told, McClure played in 18 games during his time in Fayetteville.  He will have one season of eligibility he can use at another FBS school next season.

Fifth Michigan State player since season began enters portal

By John TaylorOct 17, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
When it comes to one particular Big Ten program, the portal hasn’t been particularly kind over the last month or two.

According to Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State’s Cam Chambers has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  The redshirt junior wide receiver’s move into the portal has been reported by 247Sports.com as well.

If the departure comes to fruition — he could always pull his name and return — Chambers would be leaving as a graduate transfer.

A year ago, Chambers was fifth on the Spartans with those 19 receptions for 264 yards.  In two games this season, Chambers, a four-star signee coming out of high school in New Jersey, didn’t record a catch.

Chambers is the fifth MSU football player to enter the portal since the 2019 season kicked off, joining wide receiver Weston Bridges (HERE), linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle (HERE) as well as a pair of running backs in Connor Heyward (HERE) and La’Darius Jefferson (HERE).

Court hearing Thursday for Nebraska RB Maurice Washington

By John TaylorOct 17, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT
Maybe the fourth time will be a charm?

Maurice Washington‘s twice-postponed preliminary court appearance in a California courtroom on a pair of charges, including a felony, had been scheduled for Sept 3; that court case was delayed yet again on that September day and rescheduled for Oct. 17, “when a preliminary hearing may be set.”

As today is Oct. 17, the case is scheduled to go before a Santa Clara County judge at 2 p.m. ET this afternoon, the Omaha World-Herald noted.  It’s hopeful that a date for a preliminary hearing in the case will finally be set. As the World-Herald wrote, “[a]t a preliminary hearing, judges decide whether a case should move forward after prosecutors present the evidence they have against a defendant.”

Washington served what amounted to a half-game suspension earlier this year as he played in the second half of Nebraska’s season-opening win over South Alabama. Head coach Scott Frost subsequently stated that Washington will remain an active member of his football program, at least until the case is adjudicated.

Appearing in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) courtroom in April, Washington was arraigned on a pair of charges, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, in connection to a situation whose genesis was a little over a year ago.  In mid-February, a Santa Clara County judge signed a warrant filed a couple of days earlier that sought the arrest of the Nebraska running back for alleged violation of that state’s revenge-porn law. It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which allegedly shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.

Washington is facing a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

In late July, Washington’s preliminary court appearance was pushed back to the morning of Sept. 3, after Nebraska’s opener.  That appearance had originally been scheduled for mid-June before it too was pushed back.

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of last year. As a true freshman, and despite the off-field cloud hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team. His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.

In seven games this season, Washington has run for 298 yards (third on the Cornhuskers) and a touchdown on 50 carries. He also has 12 catches for another 162 yards and two more touchdowns.  The receptions and yards are fourth on the team, while the touchdowns are tied for the team lead.

In addition to the Golden State off-field woes, Washington was cited by university police for possession of drug paraphernalia.  It was subsequently confirmed that Washington, and three other Cornhusker football players cited for pot-related offenses, would not face criminal charges.