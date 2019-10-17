N’Kosi Perry to get second straight start at QB for Miami

For at least another week, the starting job under center at Miami is N’Kosi Perry‘s.

Wednesday, Manny Diaz reiterated that a healthy Jarren Williams is the Hurricanes’ starting quarterback. Right now, though, Williams isn’t 100-percent healthy as the redshirt freshman continues to recover from a shoulder injury he sustained in the Week 6 loss to Virginia Tech and which sidelined him for the following week’s win over Virginia.

With that, Diaz confirmed that, yes, Perry will get his second straight start as The U squares off with Georgia Tech Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Not that they should really need the historical mojo against the 1-5 Yellow Jackets, but Perry is undefeated in games he’s started at home.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Perry started six games, including the last three of the regular season. After a lewd video was posted to one of his social media accounts, then-head coach Mark Richt announced that Malik Rosier would start the Pinstripe Bowl matchup with Wisconsin instead of Perry.

This past offseason, Perry, as well as Ohio State transfer Tate Martell, fell short in the quarterback competition as Williams was named the season-opening starter. Williams had held onto the job right up until the injury as Perry played sparingly (10 attempts in four games) while Martell was getting reps with the wide receivers.

After replacing the injured Williams against Tech, Perry passed for 422 yards and four touchdowns in nearly leading the Hurricanes out of a 28-0 hole against the Hokies. In a game-management win over the Cavaliers, Perry started and completed nearly 60 percent of his 27 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown.