Ohio State’s starting LT a game-time decision, his backup already ruled out vs. Northwestern

To say that the far left side of Ohio State’s offensive line is a bit shaky would be an understatement.
Starting left tackle Thayer Munford suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury during OSU’s Oct. 5 win over Michigan State, but still managed to finish out the game. Despite coming off a bye, however, Mumford is officially listed as a game-time decision for Friday night’s game against Northwestern in Evanston.
Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, the bad news on that side of the line gets worse as Munford’s backup, Joshua Alabi, has already been ruled unavailable for the Wildcats game on OSU’s weekly status report.
On the depth chart released in tandem with the status report Thursday morning, Nicholas Petit-Frere is listed as the co-starter at left tackle with Munford. Thus, if the junior starter is unable to go, the redshirt freshman would make his first career start. There’s a possibility that Petit-Frere could start at right tackle, with fifth-year senior Branden Bowen flipping over to protect Justin Fields‘ blindside.
As of this posting, Ohio State is listed as a 28-point favorite in the game.