Pitt’s highest-rated 2018 signee verifies transfer in tweet

As the old saying goes, it’s now social-media official.

In late August, prior to the start of the 2019 season, Pat Narduzzi indicated that Mychale Salahuddin had decided to leave the Pitt football program in what was described as a mutual parting of ways. On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, the running back wrote that he “will VERIFY that I will be transferring from the University of Pittsburgh.”

“My next home gives me a fresh start, a new place that will feature my abilities to the highest on [Saturdays],” Salahuddin continued. “Never been the type [t]o run from competition and never been a person who you could take advantage of.”

A four-star member of the Panthers’ 2018 recruiting class, Salahuddin was rated as the No. 5 all-purpose back in the country and the No. 1 player at any position the District of Columbia. Salahuddin was easily the highest-rated signee for Pitt in that year’s class.

As a true freshman, Salahuddin ran for 37 yards on four carries. Three of the carries and 34 of the yards came during a 38-35 loss to North Carolina last September.

Salahuddin will have three years of eligibility at his disposal, which he could begin using immediately at another FBS school in 2020.