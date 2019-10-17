Season of Arizona transfer Devaughn Cooper (shoulder) over at UTEP

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Devaughn Cooper‘s first season in El Paso will be much shorter than hoped for or expected.

Late last month, Cooper suffered a shoulder injury in the Week 5 loss to Southern Miss. After sitting out the Week 6 loss to UTSA, and coming off a bye weekend, the football program confirmed Wednesday that the wide receiver will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2019 season.

It’s unclear at this point in time if Cooper will be forced to undergo surgery.

The good news for both the player and the program is that Cooper played in just four games. Because of that, the redshirt junior won’t lose a year of eligibility.

This season, Cooper caught 10 passes for 147 yards before being injured. He is currently second on the Miners in both categories.

Cooper actually began his collegiate career at Arizona, catching 21 passes for 395 yards in three seasons with the Wildcats. In early May of this year, Cooper, who had previously considered leaving the Wildcats before opting to stay, was one of two players dismissed from the Arizona football program for violating unspecified team rules.

Three months later, Cooper transferred to UTEP.