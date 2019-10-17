Season of Arizona transfer Devaughn Cooper (shoulder) over at UTEP

Devaughn Cooper‘s first season in El Paso will be much shorter than hoped for or expected.
Late last month, Cooper suffered a shoulder injury in the Week 5 loss to Southern Miss. After sitting out the Week 6 loss to UTSA, and coming off a bye weekend, the football program confirmed Wednesday that the wide receiver will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2019 season.
It’s unclear at this point in time if Cooper will be forced to undergo surgery.
The good news for both the player and the program is that Cooper played in just four games. Because of that, the redshirt junior won’t lose a year of eligibility.
This season, Cooper caught 10 passes for 147 yards before being injured. He is currently second on the Miners in both categories.
Cooper actually began his collegiate career at Arizona, catching 21 passes for 395 yards in three seasons with the Wildcats. In early May of this year, Cooper, who had previously considered leaving the Wildcats before opting to stay, was one of two players dismissed from the Arizona football program for violating unspecified team rules.
Three months later, Cooper transferred to UTEP.
One of the highest-rated signees in Georgia’s most recent recruiting class is on the shelf — but probably not for long.
Kirby Smart revealed earlier this week that Travon Walker suffered a broken left wrist recently and underwent surgery to repair the damage. The touted defensive lineman was seen on the field prior to Saturday’s upset loss to South Carolina with the arm in a sling, leading to Smart opening up about the player’s injury issue while simultaneously expressing decided optimism that Walker will be back sooner rather than later.
“He had something bothering him, and they ended up finding out what it was,” Smart said on Tuesday night. “He had to get surgery on his wrist. He’s expected back real soon, like next week.”
Suffice to say, Walker has already been ruled out for this Saturday’s game against Kentucky. It appears entirely possible that the lineman will be available for the following game against rival Florida, especially as there’s a bye weekend between the two matchups.
Walker was a five-star member of UGA’s 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 3 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 22 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only two signees in the Bulldogs’ 25-player class this year were rated higher.
In five games as a true freshman, Walker has been credited with five tackles.
If they haven’t already, Stanford may want to consider encasing Jack West in some industrial-strength bubble wrap.
Some type of head injury sidelined season-opening starter K.J. Costello for the USC game in Week 2, although he was able to return the following weekend. However, after playing in two straight games, a thumb injury kept him out of the Week 5 win over Oregon State and the Week 6 upset of Washington.
In that win over the Huskies, though, Costello’s backup, Davis Mills, suffered a calf injury. Despite coming off a bye, Costello had already been ruled out of the Week 8 matchup with UCLA; Mills’ injury still lingers as well as, Wednesday night, the Cardinal announced that West (pictured) is expected to get the start against the Bruins Thursday night down on The Farm.
It will mark the redshirt freshman’s first career start.
West has attempted just five passes during his collegiate career, which came during his true freshman season last year. While he played for nearly an entire quarter in replacing the injured Mills Oct. 5, West did not throw a pass.
It seems the transfer portal season never really ends. On Wednesday, one of the newest addition to the transfer portal was Maryland tight end Tyler Devera. Devera announced his entry to the portal on his Twitter account.
Devera was a three-star recruit in Maryland’s Class of 2019 and has yet to appear in a game for the Terrapins.
Entering the transfer portal allows Devera to have contact with any other college football program looking to recruit him. It is worth noting Devera had committed to Rutgers before ending up heading to Maryland. Devera decommitted from the Scarlet Knights after his older brother, Brendan Devera, was dismissed by (now former ) Rutgers head coach Chris Ash. Whether or not Rutgers is back in play given the program will (eventually) have a new head coach remains to be seen.
Even though Devera has not played a game this season, he would have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS program, per NCAA transfer rules and barring any potential waiver that receives approval for immediate eligibility. When Devera is eligible again in 2021, he will still have three years of eligibility after using 2019 or 2020 as a redshirt season.
The Texas Longhorns won’t be the only school wearing a throwback style this weekend. Add Texas Tech and Rutgers to the mix of teams adopting a look that pays tribute to a certain era in program history.
Rutgers, the birthplace of college football, will be doing neer before seen in the modern era of college football. The Scarlet Knights will wear long-sleeve jerseys. The long sleeves mimic the style of uniform worn by the earliest college football players, although these uniforms will be made of a much more athletic material compared to the gear worn by those in 1869. The red long sleeve jerseys will be topped by a white helmet with a classic “R” logo. From head to toe, it is quite a unique look for the Scarlet Knights.
Texas Tech won’t be wearing long sleeves, but they will be wearing a look similar to the one worn during the bicentennial. The retro uniforms to be worn by Texas Tech this weekend take a page from the 1976 Red Raiders with a white helmet and red double-T logo, complete with red stars. Texas Tech claimed a Southwest Conference title in 1976, so the design choice is appropriate for the Red Raiders.
Not to be forgotten, Boston College has been teasing its own throwback look for this weekend too. I’m just guessing it will be one Doug Flutie would appreciate.
Teams suiting up in uniforms designed to pay tribute to a previous generation of program history has been a thing for a while now, but it is great to see so many schools getting in on the fun in the 150th anniversary season of college football. Every team should make it happen.
But wait, there’s more! Boise State is going to wear a uniform similar to the one they wore during their Fiesta Bowl victory over Arizona in 2014.
C’mon Boise State. If you’re going to do a Fiesta Bowl throwback look, it is required by law that it must be the uniform worn in the win against Oklahoma.