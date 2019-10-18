Isaiah Bowser not on Northwestern injury report, listed as No. 1 RB on depth chart for Ohio State game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Northwestern will need all hands on deck if they hope to take down No. 3 Ohio State at home Friday night, and it appears a talented piece of its offensive puzzle will be available for the Big Ten matchup.

Because of various injuries, including an unspecified knee injury suffered in the season-opening loss to Stanford, Isaiah Bowser has recorded carries in just three of Northwestern’s five games, none of which have come since Sept. 28. Thursday evening, the Wildcats released their injury report for Week 8 and not single player is listed, including Bowser.

As an added bonus, Bowser is listed as Northwestern’s No. 1 running back on the depth chart for the Ohio State game.

Week 8 Injury Report

vs. @OhioStateFB N/A Updates are provided for student-athletes listed on that week's depth chart. #GoCats x #B1GCats pic.twitter.com/utwkF0hX72 — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) October 17, 2019

Last season, Bowser led the Wildcats with 866 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. In 2019, the sophomore has totaled 29 carries for 103 yards. A team-high 54 yards came in the loss to the Cardinal in the opener.

With Bowser in and out of the lineup, Drake Anderson has a team-leading 366 yards and three rushing touchdowns.