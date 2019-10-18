Isaiah Bowser not on Northwestern injury report, listed as No. 1 RB on depth chart for Ohio State game

Northwestern will need all hands on deck if they hope to take down No. 3 Ohio State at home Friday night, and it appears a talented piece of its offensive puzzle will be available for the Big Ten matchup.
Because of various injuries, including an unspecified knee injury suffered in the season-opening loss to Stanford, Isaiah Bowser has recorded carries in just three of Northwestern’s five games, none of which have come since Sept. 28. Thursday evening, the Wildcats released their injury report for Week 8 and not single player is listed, including Bowser.
As an added bonus, Bowser is listed as Northwestern’s No. 1 running back on the depth chart for the Ohio State game.
Last season, Bowser led the Wildcats with 866 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. In 2019, the sophomore has totaled 29 carries for 103 yards. A team-high 54 yards came in the loss to the Cardinal in the opener.
With Bowser in and out of the lineup, Drake Anderson has a team-leading 366 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
If ye olde “Days Without An Arrest” ticker were still a thing at CFT, it’d be the rare incident involving a coach resetting it back to double zeroes.
Friday afternoon, Wyoming announced that safeties coach Willie Mack Garza has been indefinitely suspended by head coach Craig Bohl. The suspension comes after Garza was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Thursday evening.
The release stated that “[t]here will be no further comment from University of Wyoming Athletics personnel.”
No details of what led up to the arrest and DUI charge have been released.
Garza was Lane Kiffin‘s defensive backs coach at Tennessee in 2009 before following him to USC the following year as secondary coach, only to abruptly resign the following season. While with the Vols, and what triggered his sudden resignation from the Trojans, Garza committed NCAA recruiting violations that resulted in a show-cause penalty and was out coaching in 2011 and 2012. From 2013 until earlier this offseason, Garza spent time on coaching staffs at the junior college, FCS and Div. II levels.
In May of this year, it was announced that Garza would be joining Bohl’s staff in Laramie.
This offseason, Austin Kendall transferred from Oklahoma to West Virginia. With the Mountaineers traveling to Norman this weekend, the quarterback was, not so unexpectedly, looking forward to an on-field homecoming against his former team.
While it looked like he wouldn’t get that shot earlier this week, all the signs are pointing toward that reunion being a go.
In the first quarter of the Week 7 loss to Iowa State, Kendall went down with an unspecified upper-body injury and didn’t return. On his radio show Thursday night, Neal Brown indicated that Kendall will be the Mountaineers’ starter when they take the field against the Sooners. Probably.
“Barring any changes over the next 48 hours, he will line up behind center on Saturday,” the head coach stated.
In his first season as WVU’s starter, Kendall has completed 66 percent of his 191 passes and thrown nine touchdowns versus seven interceptions. His 129 passer rating is ninth among Big 12 quarterbacks and 82nd nationally.
If Kendall suffers a setback and is ultimately ruled out, Jack Allison, a transfer from Miami, would get the start. Trey Lowe would then serve as Allison’s primary backup.
Not exactly USC or Texas or Notre Dame or Oklahoma, is it?
This bit of scheduling news, not surprisingly, flew a bit under the radar, with the fine folks at FBschedules.com pointing out that FCS Austin Peay on Thursday announced a future game with Alabama. Specifically, the nonconference matchup will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 19, 2022.
The financial windfall the Governors will realize for what will essentially serve as an in-season scrimmage for the Crimson Tide has not yet been released, although it will likely be in excess of $1 million and perhaps even closer to $1.5 million as the price of cupcakes continues to go up for Power Five schedule bakers.
“This trip to Tuscaloosa and Bryant-Denny Stadium will provide our student-athletes another great opportunity to display their talents and the Austin Peay spirit on the national stage,” said Austin Peay athletic director Gerald Harrison in a statement. “Obviously games such as this are necessary to assist our department as we work hard to provide a premium student-athlete experience for all of our sports.
“Scheduling these games takes much coordination and we would like to thank all those involved for assisting us as we took the necessary steps to make this opportunity possible.”
This will mark the first-ever meeting between Alabama and Austin Peay.
That same season, Alabama has non-conference games with Utah State and Louisiana-Monroe. There’s also a home-and-home series with Texas that kicks off in Austin in 2022. The Longhorns will travel to Tuscaloosa the following season for the second game of the series.
Earlier this week, Jeff Brohm stated he was “not real optimistic” that Rondale Moore would be available for this weekend’s game. With Week 8 fast approaching, that pessimism, unfortunately, was grounded in reality.
Because of a hamstring injury suffered the week before against Minnesota, Rondale Moore did not suit up for Purdue’s Week 6 loss to Penn State. After stating that the injury would be a “week-to-week thing,” the Boilermakers head coach acknowledged that Moore would miss the Week 7 matchup with Maryland as well.
Thursday evening, Brohm confirmed that Moore will miss a third straight game as he has officially been ruled out of Saturday’s matchup with Iowa.
A timeline for the return of one of the most explosive players in the Big Ten still has yet to be determined.
Despite missing a pair of games, Moore still leads the Boilermakers in receptions (29) and is second in yards (387) and touchdowns (two). He’s also the team’s top returner in kicks (16.8 yards per return) and punts (7.2 ypr).