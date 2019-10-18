Wyoming suspends assistant Willie Mack Garza after DUI arrest

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If ye olde “Days Without An Arrest” ticker were still a thing at CFT, it’d be the rare incident involving a coach resetting it back to double zeroes.

Friday afternoon, Wyoming announced that safeties coach Willie Mack Garza has been indefinitely suspended by head coach Craig Bohl. The suspension comes after Garza was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Thursday evening.

The release stated that “[t]here will be no further comment from University of Wyoming Athletics personnel.”

No details of what led up to the arrest and DUI charge have been released.

Garza was Lane Kiffin‘s defensive backs coach at Tennessee in 2009 before following him to USC the following year as secondary coach, only to abruptly resign the following season. While with the Vols, and what triggered his sudden resignation from the Trojans, Garza committed NCAA recruiting violations that resulted in a show-cause penalty and was out coaching in 2011 and 2012. From 2013 until earlier this offseason, Garza spent time on coaching staffs at the junior college, FCS and Div. II levels.

In May of this year, it was announced that Garza would be joining Bohl’s staff in Laramie.