Anthony Gordon throws 4 TDs to lead Wazzu past Colorado

There’s winning. There’s winning ugly. And then there’s whatever No. 13 Utah did to No. 17 Arizona State on Saturday in Salt Lake City. The Utes survived rain, wind and a torrent of turnovers and injuries to nip the Sun Devils 21-3 in the end, staking their claim as the Pac-12 South favorite on a night where good football was hard to come by.

QB Tyler Huntley spent most of the game limping around, leaving the field at one point in the first half in favor of backup Drew Lisk. The starting signal-caller did manage to return to action and throw for 171 yards (one interception) but was far from his most effective self after weeks of talk around the state about his place in Utah lore.

Though the inefficiencies under center were obvious, offense in general was hard to come by. RB Zach Moss also got beat up and missed snaps but did notch 99 yards and two scores — moving into first place on the Utes’ career rushing list in the process with a 32 yard game-sealing TD run in the final six minutes. Huntley added another 32 but took two sacks as both defenses combined with a slick football to make life difficult all around (six combined turnovers) for everybody involved.

That included ASU freshman QB Jayden Daniels, who a week after becoming the hero with a game-winning touchdown drive was turned into a goat (and not the other kind of G.O.A.T. either). He completed just four passes for 25 yards and tossed an interception at the end of the first half as well. The lack of a passing game made it easy to load the box, which made Eno Benjamin mustering 104 yards even more impressive. The Sun Devils defense gave their opposite numbers a few short fields throughout but the team’s only scoring came on a Cristian Zendejas 40 yard field goal.

The final result from the top 25 matchup could wind up being a turning point in the race to the Pac-12 title game later on this season. The Utes don’t quite control their own destiny having lost to USC but likely are considered the favorites in the South Division with the victory over the Sun Devils. Combined with No. 12 Oregon’s earlier victory over Washington in Seattle, it sure seems like we have a good idea of who is making it to Santa Clara in December with a trip to the Rose Bowl on the line.

Kyle Whittingham may not be happy with how his team looked against ASU but as his counterpart on the other sideline famously said, it doesn’t matter because you play to win the game. The Utes did just that and made a statement in league play at the same time.