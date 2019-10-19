At $200k, James Franklin one of three FBS coaches who’ve netted six-figure bonuses thus far

And, yes, the NCAA and its member institutions still continue to push back against student-athletes from getting even a sliver of a multi-billion dollar financial pie.

Be that as it may, Steve Berkowitz of USA Today started a series this week in which he will detail, on a weekly basis, the bonuses earned by head coaches thus far during the 2019 season. Per Berkowitz, “[t]he information is based on contracts USA TODAY Sports obtained from the schools through open-records requests.”

Last Saturday, Penn State beat Iowa on the road to claim the Nittany Lions’ sixth win in six games and push the Big Ten school to bowl eligibility at the halfway point of the 2019 season. According to Berkowitz, it also triggered a $200,000 bonus in head coach James Franklin‘s contract for becoming bowl eligible.

Again, Franklin received $200k just for becoming eligible for a non-College Football Playoff bowl, which means he could, technically, receive a six-figure payout just for guiding the Nittany Lions to a Redbox Bowl appearance.

Franklin is one of three FBS head coaches whose contracts have already netted them at least $100,000 in bonuses, including Florida’s Dan Mullen, who will receive $100k for the very same reason as Franklin. The third, Craig Bohl, earned his $100k as previously reported because of a regular-season win over a Power Five school, in this case Missouri in the season opener.

Per records obtained by Berkowitz, Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst has also earned a “[s]hare of [a] staff bonus pool now worth nearly $100,000” after becoming bowl-eligible.