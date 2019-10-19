Fourth-quarter TD binge pushes No. 18 Baylor past Oklahoma State, keeps Bears unbeaten

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In Matt Rhule‘s first year in Waco, he went 1-11. Two seasons later, Rhule has impressively flipped the won/loss script.

Coming into Week 8 as one of a dozen unbeaten teams, No. 18 Baylor didn’t look the part as they were proving the sportsbooks correct — they were a six-point underdog coming in — by trailing Oklahoma State 20-10 midway through the third quarter in Stillwater. Over the next quarter and a half, however, the Bears outscored the Cowboys (4-3) 35-7 to head back to Waco with an impressive 45-27 win

Included in that run were three touchdowns in a span of less than four minutes in the middle of the fourth quarter to turn a close game into a mini-rout.

With the win, the Bears are now 7-0 for the first time since the 2015 team under Art Briles started 8-0.

Charlie Brewer passed for 312 yards in the win and accounted for a pair of touchdowns — one passing, one rushing. JaMycal Hasty accounted for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

In a losing effort, running back and the object of Wayne Gretzky‘s Heisman affection, Chuba Hubbard, ran for 171 yards and two scores. Hubbard came into the game leading the nation in rushing at 182.3 yards per game.