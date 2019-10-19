Jalen Hurts has 5 touchdown afternoon as No. 5 Oklahoma rolls over West Virginia

There was little reason to believe the Sooner Schooner flipping over on the field would be a signal of bad things to come for No. 5 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) on Saturday afternoon in Norman, Oklahoma. The 52-14 victory over West Virginia (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) was fueled by five total touchdowns by Heisman Trophy candidate Jalen Hurts and the Sooners continue to roll through the big 12 on a mission for another conference championship and a return trip to the College Football Playoff.

Hurts completed 16 of his 17 pass attempts for 316 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Charleston Rambo, Lee Morris and Jeremiah Hall each caught one touchdown pass from. CeeDee Lamb, among the best receivers in the nation, had a relatively quiet afternoon with three catches for 71 yards without a score. Hurts also led a dominant ground attack against the Mountaineers by rushing for a game-high 75 yards and two additional touchdowns. Kennedy Brooks complimented the rushing attack with 70 yards on 10 carries with one more touchdown.

The return of former Sooners quarterback Austin Kendall had a couple of highlights for the West Virginia quarterback making his return to Norman. Kendall had two touchdown passes but completed just 15 of his 31 attempts in a sizable mismatch across the field. But after the game, there were plenty of warm embraces with his former teammates.

A lot of warm embraces for Austin Kendall. pic.twitter.com/0PWJSxmfSU — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) October 19, 2019

Next up for Oklahoma is a road trip to Kansas State. The biggest challenge left for Oklahoma before the Big 12 Championship Game appears to be a road trip to Waco to face Baylor (who is playing at Oklahoma State today). But from here on out, the schedule is very favorable to the Sooners for a Big 12 title shot, and perhaps something more. But if Illinois can beat Wisconsin, then the Sooners cannot afford to take any game for granted.

Speaking of the Balor Bears, West Virginia will take on Baylor on the road next week.

