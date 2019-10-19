Photo by David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jalen Hurts has 5 touchdown afternoon as No. 5 Oklahoma rolls over West Virginia

By Kevin McGuireOct 19, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT
1 Comment

There was little reason to believe the Sooner Schooner flipping over on the field would be a signal of bad things to come for No. 5 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) on Saturday afternoon in Norman, Oklahoma. The 52-14 victory over West Virginia (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) was fueled by five total touchdowns by Heisman Trophy candidate Jalen Hurts and the Sooners continue to roll through the big 12 on a mission for another conference championship and a return trip to the College Football Playoff.

Hurts completed 16 of his 17 pass attempts for 316 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Charleston Rambo, Lee Morris and Jeremiah Hall each caught one touchdown pass from. CeeDee Lamb, among the best receivers in the nation, had a relatively quiet afternoon with three catches for 71 yards without a score. Hurts also led a dominant ground attack against the Mountaineers by rushing for a game-high 75 yards and two additional touchdowns. Kennedy Brooks complimented the rushing attack with 70 yards on 10 carries with one more touchdown.

The return of former Sooners quarterback Austin Kendall had a couple of highlights for the West Virginia quarterback making his return to Norman. Kendall had two touchdown passes but completed just 15 of his 31 attempts in a sizable mismatch across the field. But after the game, there were plenty of warm embraces with his former teammates.

Next up for Oklahoma is a road trip to Kansas State. The biggest challenge left for Oklahoma before the Big 12 Championship Game appears to be a road trip to Waco to face Baylor (who is playing at Oklahoma State today). But from here on out, the schedule is very favorable to the Sooners for a Big 12 title shot, and perhaps something more. But if Illinois can beat Wisconsin, then the Sooners cannot afford to take any game for granted.

Speaking of the Balor Bears, West Virginia will take on Baylor on the road next week.

Travis Etienne and defense powers No. 3 Clemson past Louisville

Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 19, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) brought forth a worthy challenge to No. 3 Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) at the start of the game but a failure to capitalize on early mistakes by the Tigers would do more than come back to haunt the Cardinals. Clemson overcame their own self-inflicted mistakes in a 44-10 rout of Louisville on the road Saturday afternoon.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne had a big day running the football with 192 yards and touchdown, although he did leave the game in the fourth quarter after coming up limping at the end of a play. Having Etienne proving capable of putting the team on his back at times was needed by Etienne, because quarterback Trevor Lawrence took some time to get his game going. Lawrence was picked off twice in the first half, bringing his season total to eight, but the sophomore star quarterback ended the day on a positive note. Lawrence tossed three touchdowns.

Clemson also got a strong effort from its defense, and they needed it in the first half. While the Clemson offense was running into its own problems, the defense was ready to get the ball back when needed and prevent the Louisville offense from establishing any momentum. Nyles Pinckney recovered a Louisville fumble by Micale Cunningham (forced by Justin Foster)five plays after Louisville picked off Lawrence in the end zone in the first quarter. The defense forced a three-and-out after Lawrence’s second interception after giving up just two yards.

It was a game that offered a reminder that Clemson’s defense is fully capable of dominating a game it needs to, even if the offense gets off to a slow start. It was also a brutal reminder that if you are going to upset Clemson, you have to capitalize on opportunities. Louisville simply was incapable of doing that.

Clemson will return home for their next two games. First up will be a matchup with Boston College next Saturday night. Then the Tigers get a glorified scrimmage against Wofford before returning to ACC play on the road against NC State. Louisville will stay home next week to host Virginia.

Field goal as time expires lifts Illinois to stunning upset of No. 6 Wisconsin

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 19, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT
7 Comments

So much for that.

No. 4 Ohio State easily took care of business Friday night in Evanston, taking Northwestern to the woodshed in a 52-3 shellacking of the Wildcats. A day later, heavily-favored and sixth-ranked Wisconsin was set to face Illinois, with Badgers expected to take care of its business in helping to set up a titanic UW-OSU matchup in Columbus in Week 9.

Somebody, though, forgot to give the Illini that script as, down 20-7 late in the third quarter, the Illini went on a 17-point run to secure a huge 24-23 upset of the previously-unbeaten Badgers in Champaign.  The game-winning points came off the right leg of James McCourt, who connected from 39 yards out as time expired.

Entering the game, UW was listed as 31-point favorites; exiting it, UI claimed its first win over a team ranked in the Top 10 since knocking off No. 1 Ohio State in 2007.

The Badgers, who were first nationally in scoring defense at 4.8 points per game prior to Week 8, allowed their first first-half touchdown of the season on Michigan transfer Brandon Peters‘ 48-yard hookup with Donny Navarro with less than six minutes left in the second quarter.

The Fighting Illini’s second touchdown of the day, a Reggie Corbin 43-yard run, cut the lead to 20-14 with under a minute left in the third quarter.  Following a Jonathan Taylor fumble midway through the fourth, Peters’ second touchdown pass of the day, from 29 yards out to USC transfer Josh Imatorbhebhe, pulled the Illini to within two at 23-21.

Yet another Badger giveaway, this one a Jack Coan interception, gave the Illini possession of the ball at their own 47-yard line with 2:32 left in the contest. Eight plays and 32 yards later, the stage was set for McCourt’s late-game heroics.

Lost amidst the loss and his fumble was Taylor making some history.

Taylor came in four yards shy of 5,000 rushing yards in his career. Any suspense related to the running back hitting that mark Saturday afternoon was quickly erased as Taylor ripped off a 16-yard run on UW’s first play from scrimmage to eclipse that the 5k plateau.

In hitting that mark, Taylor became just the fourth FBS back to reach 5,000 yards prior to the end of their junior season. The first three were Georgia’s Herschel Walker (5,596 yards at the end of his third year), Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne (5,091*) and Oregon’s LaMichael James (5,082).

More impressively, Taylor became the quickest ever to reach 5,000 yards.

For this game, Taylor finished with 132 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.  It was the 28th 100-yard game of Taylor’s career, six (in seven games) this season.

(*I don’t care that the NCAA asininely doesn’t go back and retroactively add bowl stats, which they have officially counted since 2002.)

(Writer’s note: this post will be updated, as needed, over the next hour or so.)

Sooner Schooner crashes, but No. 5 Oklahoma leads West Virginia

Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 19, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT
3 Comments

Jalen Hurts has passed for two touchdowns and run for one more as No. 5 Oklahoma is already pulling away from West Virginia in an early afternoon Big 12 contest in Norman. The Sooners lead the Mountaineers 28-14 at halftime, giving former Sooner and current WVU starting quarterback Austin Kendall a not-so-warm homecoming.

Kendall has completed 13 of 23 passes for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but there is still an uphill climb on a revitalized Oklahoma defense coming up in the second half. West Virginia has gone 2-for-9 on third down, but the Mountaineers have converted each of their two fourth-down attempts. Still, yardage comes at a premium for the visitors while Hurts and Oklahoma are racking up the yardage.

Four different Oklahoma players have taken the ball into the end zone (Hurts, running back Kennedy Brooks, wide receivers Charleston Rambo and Jeremiah Hall). Hurts completed his first 11 attempts before having a pass fall incomplete late in the second quarter.

There was a bit of a scary scene following Oklahoma’s fourth touchdown of the game when the iconic Sooner Schooner flipped over.

Fortunately, nobody was reported to be seriously injured, but the Sooner Schooner may be out for the rest of the game at this point.

Trevor Lawrence intercepted twice, but No. 3 Clemson leading at Louisville

Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 19, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It appears No. 3 Clemson could be in for a bit of a tougher road battle than originally anticipated. The heavy road favorites lead Louisville 17-3 at halftime in a game that has seen the Tigers turn the football over twice in the red zone. Fortunately for Clemson, the defense has a pair of takeaways to make up for the offensive miscues.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has now been intercepted eight times this season, doubling his entire interception total from the 2018 season. Jack Fagot and Russ Yeast have each come up with picks off the star quarterback. Lawrence may not have been the starting quarterback for the Tigers to begin last season, but his increased interception total is something to keep an eye on as the season continues.

Fortunately for Clemson, the sophomore quarterback doesn’t take long to remind those watching just how good he really can be. Lawrence led Clemson to a touchdown drive in the second quarter with a big gain by Amari Rodgers on a 61-yard pass. A pass on third and goal to freshman Joe Ngata by Lawrence ended the drive with Ngata jumping high to come down with the ball in the back of the end zone. Lawrence’s second touchdown of the half came shortly before halftime with a toss-up brought down by Justyn Ross.

While the Louisville defense is doing everything it can to keep this game from getting out of hand, the Cardinals absolutely need to find ways to protect the football better and get some more drives going. Against this Clemson defense, that is much easier said than done. But the game may be playing out the way Louisville needs it to if they are going to push Clemson down to the wire the way North Carolina did earlier this season.