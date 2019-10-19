LSU scores on every first-half possession, leads Mississippi State 22-7

LSU may not be dominating Mississippi State on the scoreboard the way projected, but there has yet to be a reason to believe the Tigers are in any serious danger in Starkville. The second-ranked team in the nation has scored points on every offensive possession of the first half and leads Mississippi State 15-7 at the halftime break.

LSU had three first-and-goal situations in the first half that all ended with field goals by Cade York. Considering how close LSU has been to blowing the doors off Mississippi State, Joe Moorhead and his program should feel fortunate at the halftime break.

But on the first play from scrimmage after the ensuing kickoff (which had a 15-yard facemask penalty tacked on at the end of the return), Joe Burrow found a wide-open Racey McMath down the left side of the field behind broken coverage. Sixty yards later, LSU was back up by nine.

Now that is an answer by LSU https://t.co/5I4m24G8Rl — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 19, 2019

LSU has forced two turnovers, including a phenomenal one-handed interception by JaCoby Stevens. More importantly, LSU has scored 10 points off those two turnovers. For a team trying to mount a big upset, that won’t get the job done for Mississippi State. A turnover on downs on the first possession of the game by Mississippi State also led to an LSU field goal after getting the ball near midfield at the Mississippi State 45-yard line.