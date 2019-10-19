Minnesota’s Casey O’Brien, four-time cancer survivor, holds on PAT for first time, room gets dusty

There is ofttimes a lot of infuriating crap going around on and off the field, but there are also moments like these that remind all of us exactly why we love the sport of college football.
At the age of 13, Casey O’Brien was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. As his official bio states, O’Brien “has beaten cancer four times (including bouts in high school and college)… after numerous rounds of chemotherapy and treatment to continue his career as a holder.”
In a feature from back in July of this year, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune wrote that “[s]ince Casey O’Brien’s original diagnosis and three recurring bouts with spots in his lungs, he has endured a full knee replacement, months upon months of chemo, three lung surgeries and a specially FDA-approved immunotherapy treatment.”
Despite the health issues, O’Brien, originally a quarterback, continued his high school career as a holder on kicks.
Ultimately, O’Brien, whose father had worked for the university’s football department at one point, walked on at Minnesota and redshirted as a true freshman in 2017, then didn’t see the field the following season. Through six games this season, that remained the case — until Week 8. In a romp over Rutgers that kept Minnesota unbeaten at 7-0, O’Brien held for not one but two point-after attempts, including one in which he looked like a veteran of dozens of games in flawlessly handling a bad snap.
Suffice to say, after the first PAT, the emotions were flowing on the sidelines.
That. Is. Awesome.
Bravo, Casey, Keep fighting the good fight.