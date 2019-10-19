Mississippi State AD deflects rumor connecting Joe Moorhead to Rutgers

We heard the rumor, with speculation centering on Mississippi State’s Joe Moorhead as being the top candidate to take over as the head football coach at Rutgers. We also heard from Moorhead, who said the Scarlet Knights job is “not something that’s under consideration” — but had to be prompted into making a stronger denial.

Now, we’re hearing from Moorhead’s boss.

Appearing on the Paul Finebaum Show shortly after his coach Friday, MSU athletic director John Cohen was, of course, asked about the midseason rumors connecting Moorhead to the floundering and flailing Big Ten program. And, as we witnessed with Moorhead, the exchange between Cohen and Finebaum was just as awkward.

“Well, Paul, I’ll just say it’s y’all’s job to have those kind of conversations, it’s our job to focus on what’s in front of us. And I know that’s the answer he gave ya, and you probably threw a coach-speak right on top of him, and I’m a former coach, so I’ll give ya coach-speak too.

“But the minute you start focusing on that stuff, man, you can get your brains beaten out in the Southeastern Conference.”

For the at-times cringeworthy conversation, click on the video below.

Mississippi State AD John Cohen weighs in on reports that @RFootball wants Joe Moorhead as their next coach: pic.twitter.com/6NMPopH8r0 — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) October 18, 2019

In the midst of his second season in Starkville, Moorhead, born in Pittsburgh and one who has spent the vast majority of his coaching career in the Northeast, is 11-8 overall and 5-6 in SEC play. This season for the Bulldogs, it’s 3-3 and 1-2, with a home date against second-ranked LSU on tap in Week 8.

With all of that being said, who in their right mind would leave any Power Five job in the country, let alone one in the mighty SEC, for the fustercluck that would await them in Piscataway? That’s the real question amidst all of this speculation.