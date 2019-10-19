No. 13 Utah clamps down on No. 17 Arizona State to make Pac-12 South statement

There’s winning. There’s winning ugly. And then there’s whatever No. 13 Utah did to No. 17 Arizona State on Saturday in Salt Lake City. The Utes survived rain, wind and a torrent of turnovers and injuries to nip the Sun Devils 21-3 in the end, staking their claim as the Pac-12 South favorite on a night where good football was hard to come by.
QB Tyler Huntley spent most of the game limping around, leaving the field at one point in the first half in favor of backup Drew Lisk. The starting signal-caller did manage to return to action and throw for 171 yards (one interception) but was far from his most effective self after weeks of talk around the state about his place in Utah lore.
Though the inefficiencies under center were obvious, offense in general was hard to come by. RB Zach Moss also got beat up and missed snaps but did notch 99 yards and two scores — moving into first place on the Utes’ career rushing list in the process with a 32 yard game-sealing TD run in the final six minutes. Huntley added another 32 but took two sacks as both defenses combined with a slick football to make life difficult all around (six combined turnovers) for everybody involved.
That included ASU freshman QB Jayden Daniels, who a week after becoming the hero with a game-winning touchdown drive was turned into a goat (and not the other kind of G.O.A.T. either). He completed just four passes for 25 yards and tossed an interception at the end of the first half as well. The lack of a passing game made it easy to load the box, which made Eno Benjamin mustering 104 yards even more impressive. The Sun Devils defense gave their opposite numbers a few short fields throughout but the team’s only scoring came on a Cristian Zendejas 40 yard field goal.
The final result from the top 25 matchup could wind up being a turning point in the race to the Pac-12 title game later on this season. The Utes don’t quite control their own destiny having lost to USC but likely are considered the favorites in the South Division with the victory over the Sun Devils. Combined with No. 12 Oregon’s earlier victory over Washington in Seattle, it sure seems like we have a good idea of who is making it to Santa Clara in December with a trip to the Rose Bowl on the line.
Kyle Whittingham may not be happy with how his team looked against ASU but as his counterpart on the other sideline famously said, it doesn’t matter because you play to win the game. The Utes did just that and made a statement in league play at the same time.
Some times, one stat line really does tell the whole story. Anthony Gordon threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns, while Steven Montez mustered only 129 yards and two interceptions. Those numbers add up to a blowout score and, sure enough, Washington State beat Colorado 41-10.
The game was pretty much over in the first quarter, when Gordon threw touchdowns to Max Borghi and Dezmon Patton and Borghi added a 47-yard scoring scamper to give the Cougars a 21-3 lead.
Washington State (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) led 24-3 when Laviska Shenault made his presence known with a 6-yard touchdown run to pull the Buffs within 24-10, but Gordon answered with a 44-yard scoring strike to Brandon Arconado.
Gordon posted his fourth and final touchdown pass on a 1-yard toss to Davontavean Martin with 11:31 left in the game.
Colorado (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) rushed for 179 yards to Washington State’s 128, but the Buffs lost the passing game, 369-141, while backup Blake Stenstrom was intercepted once to go with Montez’s two.
No. 7 Penn State jumped out to a 21-0 lead on No. 16 Michigan in front of the whiteout crowd in Happy Valley Saturday night. The Nittany Lions lead the Wolverines 21-7 at the half thanks to two touchdown passes by Sean Clifford and one more touchdown run by the Penn State quarterback.
Michigan was forced to burn a timeout before the first snap of the game. As the play clock was winding down with Shea Patterson and the Wolverines at the end of the stadium with the student section, a miscommunication led to Jim Harbaugh calling for a timeout rather than risk an early mistake with the football. Later on the opening drive, Michigan opted to punt from the Penn State 47-yard line rather than try to convert a 4th-and-1. The Michigan punt trickled into the end zone for a touchback.
Penn State was the first to put a dent on the scoreboard when Clifford dropped a pass right into the hands of tight end Pat Freiermuth midway through the first quarter. Clifford’s 17-yard touchdown pass came on the first play after dropping a dime for Jahan Dotson to get the Nittany Lions inside the red zone for the first time on the night. Clifford later scored a touchdown on the ground by reaching across the goal line on the first play of the second quarter.
After exchanging punts on the next couple of possessions, the Penn State defense picked up the first turnover of the game when Tariq Castro-fields somehow managed to intercept a short screen pass from Shea Patterson in traffic at midfield. Penn State capitalized on the possession with another well-placed pass from Clifford to KJ Hamler for a touchdown.
Michigan did start getting some composure on offense late in the second quarter. After going down 21-0, the Wolverines strung together a 75-yard touchdown drive capped by Zach Charbonnet running 12 yards for Michigan’s first score of the night.
The Wolverines still have plenty of work to do, and they’ll need the defense to keep the game within reach. This Michigan offense may not be suited to score a ton of points, but 14 points is still a manageable deficit even in the whiteout conditions in Beaver Stadium.
This time last week, Vanderbilt was embarrassed by one-win UNLV in a 24-point loss to the Rebels. Seven days later, one-win Vandy was on the right side of the embarrassment — at the expense of one of its ranked SEC East brethren.
A 21-point favorite on the road coming in, Missouri never led in the game as Vandy stunned the 22nd-ranked Tigers 21-14 for its second win of the 2019 campaign. Mizzou, which entered the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season a week ago, fell to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in SEC play.
For Vandy, it broke a nine-game losing streak over ranked opponents, with the last win coming against No. 18 Kansas State in September of 2017. It was also their first win over a ranked conference foe since dropping No. 24 Tennessee in November of 2016.
In the Commodores win, Ke’Shawn Vaughn accounted for a pair of touchdowns — a 61-yard reception and a one-yard run to kick off the scoring three minutes into the game. Vaughn also accounted for a game-high 96 yards on the ground.
Neither team did much offensively, with Vandy outgaining Mizzou 315-293. The Tigers did have 12 penalties for 120 yards, so they had that going for them. Which was nice.
Washington State’s Anthony Gordon has thrown two touchdowns, Colorado’s Steven Montez has thrown two interceptions, and that pretty much tells the story thus far in Pullman. The Cougars hold a 24-3 lead over the visiting Buffaloes.
Gordon hit Max Borghi for a 4-yarder to put Washington State up 7-0, then found Dezmon Patton from 22 yards out to give Wazzu a 14-0 lead less than nine minutes into the game.
James Stefanou got CU on the board with a 24-yard field goal, but Washington State answered with a 47-yard Borghi touchdown run to close the first quarter.
Neither team scored in the second frame until Blake Mazza booted a 20-yard field goal with five seconds left before halftime.