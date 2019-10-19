No. 19 SMU leading Temple at the half

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At the break in Dallas, No. 19 SMU holds a 24-7 lead over Temple.

The Mustangs have led throughout, opening the game with an 11-play, 77-yard touchdown drive. Head coach Sonny Dykes bypassed a 50-yard field goal opportunity to go for a 4th-and-1 from Temple’s 33, and Ke’Mon Freeman rewarded that decision with a 3-yard carry. Shane Buechele finished the drive two plays later with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Roberson, Jr.

Those two hooked up again in the second quarter when, leading 10-0, Roberson ran right past a Temple cornerback to snare a 75-yard touchdown grab, giving the Mustangs a commanding lead with 7:15 left in the first half.

Temple answered with a 7-play, 65-yard touchdown drive, scoring on a 1-yard Re’Mahn Davis plunge. The Mustangs, though, responded, piecing together a 9-play, 68-yard touchdown drive that saw Buechele hit James Proche for a 10-yard strike with 20 seconds left before halftime.

SMU has owned the scoreboard by owning the football. The Mustangs have run 61 plays to Temple’s 32, gaining 381 yards to Temple’s 108. Buechele is 19-of-31 for 330 yards and three touchdowns.

The Owls have not done themselves any favors, dropping a handful of passes that would have gone for chunks of yardage. Quarterback Anthony Russo has played better than his 7-of-14 for 59 yards would indicate. However, Temple has mustered only 31 yards on 12 rushing attempts.