No. 19 SMU leading Temple at the half

At the break in Dallas, No. 19 SMU holds a 24-7 lead over Temple.
The Mustangs have led throughout, opening the game with an 11-play, 77-yard touchdown drive. Head coach Sonny Dykes bypassed a 50-yard field goal opportunity to go for a 4th-and-1 from Temple’s 33, and Ke’Mon Freeman rewarded that decision with a 3-yard carry. Shane Buechele finished the drive two plays later with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Roberson, Jr.
Those two hooked up again in the second quarter when, leading 10-0, Roberson ran right past a Temple cornerback to snare a 75-yard touchdown grab, giving the Mustangs a commanding lead with 7:15 left in the first half.
Temple answered with a 7-play, 65-yard touchdown drive, scoring on a 1-yard Re’Mahn Davis plunge. The Mustangs, though, responded, piecing together a 9-play, 68-yard touchdown drive that saw Buechele hit James Proche for a 10-yard strike with 20 seconds left before halftime.
SMU has owned the scoreboard by owning the football. The Mustangs have run 61 plays to Temple’s 32, gaining 381 yards to Temple’s 108. Buechele is 19-of-31 for 330 yards and three touchdowns.
The Owls have not done themselves any favors, dropping a handful of passes that would have gone for chunks of yardage. Quarterback Anthony Russo has played better than his 7-of-14 for 59 yards would indicate. However, Temple has mustered only 31 yards on 12 rushing attempts.
Getting past No. 12 Oregon’s mammoth offensive line and figuring out the Ducks’ defense has proven to be quite a challenge for teams this season but No. 25 Washington is giving their Pacific Northwest rivals everything they can handle to take a 21-14 lead heading into halftime on Saturday afternoon in Seattle.
The Huskies picked up where they left off in the second half against Arizona last week by discovering their downfield passing game. QB Jacob Eason was 15-of-19 for 168 yards and two touchdowns, including a beautiful play-action toss to Jordan Chin for a 48 yard scoring strike.
Salvon Ahmed also got into the action with an impressive 77 yards and one trip to the end zone on the ground against a defensive unit that had given up just four touchdowns all season long coming into this one. It didn’t help that starting LB Troy Dye and starting CB Deommodore Lenoir were both injured for UO, losses that seemed apparent as the half wore on and UW took advantage by going right at their two replacements.
It’s not like Oregon was lackluster on offense though and they did their best to keep up with the much higher-scoring pace than most expected. Justin Herbert threw for 161 yards himself with two touchdown passes, picking up a run game that was pretty limited as C.J. Verdell mustered only 48 yards in the first half.
This game has a good chance at deciding the Pac-12 North when all is said and done at the end of the year and so far the battle between ranked teams up in the corner of the country is living up to the hype.
LSU may not be dominating Mississippi State on the scoreboard the way projected, but there has yet to be a reason to believe the Tigers are in any serious danger in Starkville. The second-ranked team in the nation has scored points on every offensive possession of the first half and leads Mississippi State 15-7 at the halftime break.
LSU had three first-and-goal situations in the first half that all ended with field goals by Cade York. Considering how close LSU has been to blowing the doors off Mississippi State, Joe Moorhead and his program should feel fortunate at the halftime break.
But on the first play from scrimmage after the ensuing kickoff (which had a 15-yard facemask penalty tacked on at the end of the return), Joe Burrow found a wide-open Racey McMath down the left side of the field behind broken coverage. Sixty yards later, LSU was back up by nine.
LSU has forced two turnovers, including a phenomenal one-handed interception by JaCoby Stevens. More importantly, LSU has scored 10 points off those two turnovers. For a team trying to mount a big upset, that won’t get the job done for Mississippi State. A turnover on downs on the first possession of the game by Mississippi State also led to an LSU field goal after getting the ball near midfield at the Mississippi State 45-yard line.
Don’t worry. It’s officially OK to chuckle. Or guffaw, if you prefer.
During the second quarter of what would become a decisive Oklahoma win over West Virginia, the beloved Sooner Schooner, as is custom, came onto the field to celebrate an OU touchdown, this one a two-yard run by Jalen Hurts. Unfortunately, the two-horsepower wagon showed once again that its turn radius is nearly nil as it toppled over around the 15-yard line, sending the drivers crashing to the turf and the horses running untethered from human restraints toward the tunnel.
As scary as it looked, the university subsequently released a statement in which it was confirmed that neither the humans nor the horses were seriously injured. Additionally, OU gave a suspected cause of the incident.
Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) brought forth a worthy challenge to No. 3 Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) at the start of the game but a failure to capitalize on early mistakes by the Tigers would do more than come back to haunt the Cardinals. Clemson overcame their own self-inflicted mistakes in a 44-10 rout of Louisville on the road Saturday afternoon.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne had a big day running the football with 192 yards and touchdown, although he did leave the game in the fourth quarter after coming up limping at the end of a play. Having Etienne proving capable of putting the team on his back at times was needed by Etienne, because quarterback Trevor Lawrence took some time to get his game going. Lawrence was picked off twice in the first half, bringing his season total to eight, but the sophomore star quarterback ended the day on a positive note. Lawrence tossed three touchdowns.
Clemson also got a strong effort from its defense, and they needed it in the first half. While the Clemson offense was running into its own problems, the defense was ready to get the ball back when needed and prevent the Louisville offense from establishing any momentum. Nyles Pinckney recovered a Louisville fumble by Micale Cunningham (forced by Justin Foster)five plays after Louisville picked off Lawrence in the end zone in the first quarter. The defense forced a three-and-out after Lawrence’s second interception after giving up just two yards.
It was a game that offered a reminder that Clemson’s defense is fully capable of dominating a game it needs to, even if the offense gets off to a slow start. It was also a brutal reminder that if you are going to upset Clemson, you have to capitalize on opportunities. Louisville simply was incapable of doing that.
Clemson will return home for their next two games. First up will be a matchup with Boston College next Saturday night. Then the Tigers get a glorified scrimmage against Wofford before returning to ACC play on the road against NC State. Louisville will stay home next week to host Virginia.