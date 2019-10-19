Getty Images

No. 2 Alabama leads Tennessee, but Tua getting checked out

By Zach BarnettOct 19, 2019, 10:51 PM EDT
No. 2 Alabama holds a 21-10 lead over Tennessee at the break in Tuscaloosa. But, in more pressing matters than the game at hand, Tua Tagovailoa left the game with an ankle injury and was taken to the locker room for evaluation.

The Alabama Heisman candidate was actually the second starting quarterback to leave the game. Tennessee’s Brian Maurer was taken to the locker room in the first quarter.

Before he left the game, Tagovailoa completed 11-of-12 passes for 155 yards and an interception. His interception came on first-and-goal and hit Tennessee’s Nigel Warrior in the chest, who raced the ball 59 yards from the goal line to the Alabama 41. Tennessee capitalized with a 2-yard Maurer run, tying the score at 7-7 with 4:21 left in the first quarter.

Alabama scored touchdowns on its next two drives, finding paydirt on a 9-yard Brian Robinson, Jr., run and a 1-yard Najee Harris plunge.

Tennessee threatened to tie the game down 14-7, pushing to a 1st-and-goal from the 10, but the Vols went backwards and settled for a 37-yard Brent Cimaglia field goal.

Mac Jones entered and completed 2-of-5 passes for 34 yards, leading a late drive to set up a 41-yard Joseph Bulovas field goal try just before the halftime gun, but the kick was wide left.

WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa leaves Bryant-Denny in an ambulance

By John TaylorOct 20, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
Alabama will likely win the battle, but the football war moving forward could get dicey.

Late in the first half of Alabama’s game against rival Tennessee, starting quarterback and Heisman front-runner Tua Tagovailoa went down with an apparent ankle injury. After spending time in the sideline medical tent, Tagovailoa went into the locker room for further observation.

Not long after that, Tagovailoa was seen exiting the stadium and getting into the back of an ambulance.

At this point in time, there has been no confirmation as to the extent of Tagovailoa’s injury.

Suffice to say, Tagovailoa’s status moving forward will be the overriding story in college football over the next several days.

QB Chase Cord makes start in place of Hank Bachmeier, No. 14 Boise State locked into defensive battle with BYU at half

By Bryan FischerOct 19, 2019, 11:54 PM EDT
Historically, BYU and Boise State have been known for their high-flying offenses. Presently, neither of those two programs could display much of anything on that side of the ball.

Two early touchdown drives gave way to a defensive struggle as the No. 14 Broncos edged the Cougars 10-7 at halftime in Provo of a game where the most action might have come on the sidelines with the medical staff.

BSU quarterback Chase Cord was solid but unspectacular (57 yards, one interception) in making his first start in place of the injured Hank Backmeier, who took a shot to the hip in last week’s win over Hawaii. The signal-caller did do a little damage with his legs but otherwise yards and points were hard to come by on pretty much every series.

To make matters worse, top tailback Robert Mahone also went out in the game with a lower leg injury. He later showed up on the sidelines in street clothes after a four carry, 14 yard night before giving way to freshman backup George Holani (26 yards). The Broncos notched just 129 yards overall and couldn’t do much in terms of either big plays or moving the chains consistently.

It’s not like the home side was all that much better but they’ll at least take being down a field goal after a half of play to a ranked team. QB Baylor Romney, also making his first start of the season, threw for 85 yards on nine completions. The youngster couldn’t do much against a tough pass rush (two sacks and the general disruptive presence of Curtis Weaver) and BYU averaged just 2.2 yards per carry in failing to take much pressure off the signal-caller.

We’ve seen some crazy upsets already on Saturday involving ranked teams and while this one wouldn’t be super shocking, it was a first half that was a bit out the ordinary for the two programs before hitting the midway mark.

No. 7 Penn State exhales after holding off No. 16 Michigan, 28-21

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 19, 2019, 11:14 PM EDT
Recent history has seen Penn State fail to finish off a game despite carrying a double-digit lead int he fourth quarter, but Saturday night was a different story for the Nittany Lions. No. 7 Penn State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) had to sweat a bit against No. 16 Michigan (5-2, 3-2 Big Ten) after jumping all over the visitors early on, but a 28-21 victory was one of the gutsiest wins of the James Franklin era in Happy Valley.

Penn State jumped out to a 21-0 lead on the Wolverines in the first quarter but then went flat on offense. Credit Michigan’s defense for hanging in there through a rough start and regaining their confidence, and hand out some blame for Penn State’s playcalling once again going timid and going off the mark. Michigan dominated the second half in time of possession as Penn State was unable to manage much offense. that gave Michigan’s offense an opportunity to grind away at the Penn State defense, which paid off in a big way after halftime.

Zach Charbonnet brought the Wolverines with one score with a 12-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but the Michigan defense got bit on Penn State’s ensuing possession. After KJ Hamler picked up a big catch for a first down on a 3rd-and-5 with Michigan blitzing Sean Clifford, Clifford went deep to a streaking Hamler on the very next play for a 53-yard touchdown to energize Beaver Stadium.

The comfort of a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter was short-lived because Michigan answered in the most Big Ten way possible; a scrum at the goal line with Shea Patterson getting the ball just across the goal line.

With Michigan once again working their way deep into Penn State territory, the Wolverines were faced with a fourth-and-goal from the Penn State three-yard line with 2:01 to play. Patterson got the pass to his receiver in the end zone, but a dropped pass by Ronnie Bell resulted in a turnover on downs.

Still in need a first down, Penn State put the ball in the hands of Hamler to pick up a hard-fought first down. The play ended with Hamler being helped off the field after getting banged up on the play. Hamler had six catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns, but his four-yard run in the final minutes to keep the clock rolling after Michigan had burned two timeouts may have been the clutch play of the day for the speedy receiver.

Penn State won its second game against a top 25 team in as many weeks, helping to keep the Nittany Lions in stride in the Big Ten East standings with Ohio State. The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes are the only undefeated teams in the division and won’t play until the next-to-last game of the regular season. Both teams have some work to do before the focus can shift on to a potential division-deciding game. Michigan suffering its second loss in big Ten play really hurts Michigan’s chances for an elusive division crown.

Penn State will head to East Lansing next week to take on Michigan State (4-3). Michigan State has frustrated the Nittany Lions each of the last two years with stunning victories that have essentially dealt fatal blows to nay longshot playoff opportunities for Penn State on top of taking them out of the running for a trip to the Big Ten championship game. The Spartans were off this week.

Things won’t get any easier for Michigan next week, although they will be home to host No. 8 Notre Dame. The Irish took last year’s game in South Bend, 24-17, in the season opener. Michigan won the last meeting with the Fighting Irish in Ann Arbor in 2013, 41-30. Next week’s game will likely be much more low scoring.

Anthony Gordon throws 4 TDs to lead Wazzu past Colorado

By Zach BarnettOct 19, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT
Some times, one stat line really does tell the whole story. Anthony Gordon threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns, while Steven Montez mustered only 129 yards and two interceptions. Those numbers add up to a blowout score and, sure enough, Washington State beat Colorado 41-10.

The game was pretty much over in the first quarter, when Gordon threw touchdowns to Max Borghi and Dezmon Patton and Borghi added a 47-yard scoring scamper to give the Cougars a 21-3 lead.

Washington State (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) led 24-3 when Laviska Shenault made his presence known with a 6-yard touchdown run to pull the Buffs within 24-10, but Gordon answered with a 44-yard scoring strike to Brandon Arconado.

Gordon posted his fourth and final touchdown pass on a 1-yard toss to Davontavean Martin with 11:31 left in the game.

Colorado (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) rushed for 179 yards to Washington State’s 128, but the Buffs lost the passing game, 369-141, while backup Blake Stenstrom was intercepted once to go with Montez’s two.