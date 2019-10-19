No. 2 Clemson without DE Xavier Thomas vs. Louisville

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No. 2 Clemson’s defensive line is officially at less than full strength for Week 8’s matchup with 4-2 Louisville.

This past Wednesday, Dabo Swinney revealed that Xavier Thomas “got banged up at practice” earlier in the week. As a result, the defensive end was placed in concussion protocol.

With gameday upon us, a Tigers football official has confirmed that Thomas will not play against the Cardinals. Not only that, but the sophomore didn’t even travel with the rest of the team to Cardinal Stadium.

A timeline for Thomas’ return to the playing field has not yet been set.

In six games this season (four starts), Thomas, a preseason All-American, is tied for the team lead in quarterback hits with six. He’s also second in tackles for loss with 4½.

A five-star 2018 signee, Thomas was the No. 3 player at any position on 247Sports.com‘s composite board, behind only a pair of quarterbacks — teammate Trevor Lawrence and Georgia’s Justin Fields, who ultimately transferred to Ohio State.