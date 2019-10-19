Getty Images

No. 2 Clemson without DE Xavier Thomas vs. Louisville

By John TaylorOct 19, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

No. 2 Clemson’s defensive line is officially at less than full strength for Week 8’s matchup with 4-2 Louisville.

This past Wednesday, Dabo Swinney revealed that Xavier Thomas “got banged up at practice” earlier in the week.  As a result, the defensive end was placed in concussion protocol.

With gameday upon us, a Tigers football official has confirmed that Thomas will not play against the Cardinals.  Not only that, but the sophomore didn’t even travel with the rest of the team to Cardinal Stadium.

A timeline for Thomas’ return to the playing field has not yet been set.

In six games this season (four starts), Thomas, a preseason All-American, is tied for the team lead in quarterback hits with six.  He’s also second in tackles for loss with 4½.

A five-star 2018 signee, Thomas was the No. 3 player at any position on 247Sports.com‘s composite board, behind only a pair of quarterbacks — teammate Trevor Lawrence and Georgia’s Justin Fields, who ultimately transferred to Ohio State.

Sooner Schooner crashes, but No. 5 Oklahoma leads West Virginia

Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 19, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jalen Hurts has passed for two touchdowns and run for one more as No. 5 Oklahoma is already pulling away from West Virginia in an early afternoon Big 12 contest in Norman. The Sooners lead the Mountaineers 28-14 at halftime, giving former Sooner and current WVU starting quarterback Austin Kendall a not-so-warm homecoming.

Kendall has completed 13 of 23 passes for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but there is still an uphill climb on a revitalized Oklahoma defense coming up in the second half. West Virginia has gone 2-for-9 on third down, but the Mountaineers have converted each of their two fourth-down attempts. Still, yardage comes at a premium for the visitors while Hurts and Oklahoma are racking up the yardage.

Four different Oklahoma players have taken the ball into the end zone (Hurts, running back Kennedy Brooks, wide receivers Charleston Rambo and Jeremiah Hall). Hurts completed his first 11 attempts before having a pass fall incomplete late in the second quarter.

There was a bit of a scary scene following Oklahoma’s fourth touchdown of the game when the iconic Sooner Schooner flipped over.

Fortunately, nobody was reported to be seriously injured, but the Sooner Schooner may be out for the rest of the game at this point.

Trevor Lawrence intercepted twice, but No. 3 Clemson leading at Louisville

Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 19, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It appears No. 3 Clemson could be in for a bit of a tougher road battle than originally anticipated. The heavy road favorites lead Louisville 17-3 at halftime in a game that has seen the Tigers turn the football over twice in the red zone. Fortunately for Clemson, the defense has a pair of takeaways to make up for the offensive miscues.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has now been intercepted eight times this season, doubling his entire interception total from the 2018 season. Jack Fagot and Russ Yeast have each come up with picks off the star quarterback. Lawrence may not have been the starting quarterback for the Tigers to begin last season, but his increased interception total is something to keep an eye on as the season continues.

Fortunately for Clemson, the sophomore quarterback doesn’t take long to remind those watching just how good he really can be. Lawrence led Clemson to a touchdown drive in the second quarter with a big gain by Amari Rodgers on a 61-yard pass. A pass on third and goal to freshman Joe Ngata by Lawrence ended the drive with Ngata jumping high to come down with the ball in the back of the end zone. Lawrence’s second touchdown of the half came shortly before halftime with a toss-up brought down by Justyn Ross.

While the Louisville defense is doing everything it can to keep this game from getting out of hand, the Cardinals absolutely need to find ways to protect the football better and get some more drives going. Against this Clemson defense, that is much easier said than done. But the game may be playing out the way Louisville needs it to if they are going to push Clemson down to the wire the way North Carolina did earlier this season.

WATCH: Arkansas dials up worst fake-punt pass ever

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 19, 2019, 1:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you want a visual microcosm of Chad Morris‘ one-plus seasons in Fayetteville, here ya go.

In his first 18 games as Arkansas’ head coach, Morris has gone 4-14; included in that is an 0-11 record in SEC play.  This year, the Razorbacks are 2-4, with one of those wins coming by seven points against FCS Portland State at home.

In Week 8, Arkansas was a significant home underdog to No. 11 Auburn, with the Tigers as much as a three-touchdown road favorite.  In its role of underdog, Arkansas was looking to pull out all of the stops in trying to steal its first-ever conference win under Morris.

So, trailing 17-0 early in the second quarter, the Hogs dialed-up a fake punt that, suffice to say, didn’t exactly go as planned as the punter, Sam Loy, channelled his inner Garo Yepremian (YouTube it, kids) to make some ignominious history.

Yeah, what he said…

Ricky Williams’ 1998 Heisman Trophy fetches record $504,000

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 19, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s been more than two decades since Ricky Williams graced a college football field, but the former Texas running back is still setting records. Or, at least, a piece of paraphernalia connected to Williams is.

Williams claimed the 1998 Heisman Trophy as a member of the Longhorns, with his 714 first-place votes marking what is currently the seventh-most in the history of the most prestigious award in college football. As we noted earlier this month, Williams sold his trophy to a private collector for an unspecified amount in 2014; this year, that private collector, Brian Hobbs, decided to sell the trophy as part of the annual Heritage Auctions’ Fall Sports Memorabilia Collectibles event.

Friday night, it was confirmed that what was Williams’ Heisman had been sold for a record $504,000 at the auction earlier in the day. It broke the record for the sale of a Heisman Trophy set by the $435,763 coughed up for Tim Brown‘s 1987 award in December of last year.

Earlier that year, the Heisman Trophy of the late Colorado running back Rashaan Salaam sold for nearly $400,000, a record number for such an award at the time.

The family of Yale running back Clint Frank sold his 1937 trophy in October of last year for $317,000. O.J. Simpson’s 1968 Trophy sold for $255,000 in 1999, while another former USC running back, Charles White, sold his Heisman for $184,000 in 2000.

Beginning in 1999, winners of the Heisman Trophy have been barred from selling their trophies by the trust that oversees the honor. The fact that Williams’ trophy is the last one awarded prior to that restriction being implemented very likely added to its value.

In addition to the Heisman, Williams’ Doak Walker Award sold in the same auction for $49,200, with his Walter Camp Award netting $12,000.