Getty Images

No. 22 Mizzou stumbles against a Vandy team embarrassed by UNLV a week ago

By John TaylorOct 19, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This time last week, Vanderbilt was embarrassed by one-win UNLV in a 24-point loss to the Rebels.  Seven days later, one-win Vandy was on the right side of the embarrassment — at the expense of one of its ranked SEC East brethren.

A 21-point favorite on the road coming in, Missouri never led in the game as Vandy stunned the 22nd-ranked Tigers 21-14 for its second win of the 2019 campaign.  Mizzou, which entered the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season a week ago, fell to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in SEC play.

For Vandy, it broke a nine-game losing streak over ranked opponents, with the last win coming against No. 18 Kansas State in September of 2017.  It was also their first win over a ranked conference foe since dropping No. 24 Tennessee in November of 2016.

In the Commodores win, Ke’Shawn Vaughn accounted for a pair of touchdowns — a 61-yard reception and a one-yard run to kick off the scoring three minutes into the game.  Vaughn also accounted for a game-high 96 yards on the ground.

Neither team did much offensively, with Vandy outgaining Mizzou 315-293.  The Tigers did have 12 penalties for 120 yards, so they had that going for them.  Which was nice.

Washington State leading Colorado on the Palouse

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 19, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Washington State’s Anthony Gordon has thrown two touchdowns, Colorado’s Steven Montez has thrown two interceptions, and that pretty much tells the story thus far in Pullman. The Cougars hold a 24-3 lead over the visiting Buffaloes.

Gordon hit Max Borghi for a 4-yarder to put Washington State up 7-0, then found Dezmon Patton from 22 yards out to give Wazzu a 14-0 lead less than nine minutes into the game.

James Stefanou got CU on the board with a 24-yard field goal, but Washington State answered with a 47-yard Borghi touchdown run to close the first quarter.

Neither team scored in the second frame until Blake Mazza booted a 20-yard field goal with five seconds left before halftime.

Fourth-quarter TD binge pushes No. 18 Baylor past Oklahoma State, keeps Bears unbeaten

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 19, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In Matt Rhule‘s first year in Waco, he went 1-11.  Two seasons later, Rhule has impressively flipped the won/loss script.

Coming into Week 8 as one of a dozen unbeaten teams, No. 18 Baylor didn’t look the part as they were proving the sportsbooks correct — they were a six-point underdog coming in — by trailing Oklahoma State 20-10 midway through the third quarter in Stillwater.  Over the next quarter and a half, however, the Bears outscored the Cowboys (4-3) 35-7 to head back to Waco with an impressive 45-27 win

Included in that run were three touchdowns in a span of less than four minutes in the middle of the fourth quarter to turn a close game into a mini-rout.

With the win, the Bears are now 7-0 for the first time since the 2015 team under Art Briles started 8-0.

Charlie Brewer passed for 312 yards in the win and accounted for a pair of touchdowns — one passing, one rushing. JaMycal Hasty accounted for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

In a losing effort, running back and the object of Wayne Gretzky‘s Heisman affection, Chuba Hubbard, ran for 171 yards and two scores.  Hubbard came into the game leading the nation in rushing at 182.3 yards per game.

No. 13 Utah holds the lead at halftime in Pac-12 South battle against No. 17 Arizona State

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 19, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The battle for the Pac-12 South is playing out about as expected at the break: a low-scoring, defensive battle between No. 13 Utah and No. 17 Arizona State amid rainy conditions in Salt Lake City as the home side took a 14-0 lead into halftime.

The Utes were somehow able to accomplish all that despite dealing with injuries to both QB Tyler Huntley and RB Zach Moss, who both missed snaps and were in and out of action after taking some hard hits. The signal-caller still wound up with just three incompletions in the first half while throwing for 157 yards and the tailback notched 28 on the ground plus a touchdown.

This was all, mind you, despite two fumbles on their first two drives of the game that were followed up with a three-and-out. A slow offensive start and major injuries? No problem for Utah thanks largely due to the efforts of their defense in keeping things close by forcing two turnovers and four three-and-outs.

As you could expect from that stat line, things were likewise rough for the ASU offense. Freshman QB Jayden Daniels was running for his life on most plays and completed just two passes for 15 yards and an interception as time expired in the second quarter. The Sun Devils averaged just 1.9 yards per rush and the same amount per play as their own defense was about the only thing stopping this from becoming a blowout.

This rare ranked-vs-ranked matchup has huge Pac-12 South implications on the line and both teams will have to step it up in difficult conditions if they want to stay alive in the conference race come the second half.

Scarlet Blights: Rutgers has combined 49 passing yards past two games

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 19, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Somebody in Piscataway could make a financial killing if they could concoct an aerial form of Viagra to help revitalize Rutgers’ limp passing attack.

Rutgers entered Week 8 with one of the worst passing offenses in the Football Subdivision in averaging 161.5 yards per game, coming in at 117th (out of 130 teams) nationally.  Believe it or not, that number will go down considerably this week as RU threw for 48 yards in a 42-7 loss to unbeaten Minnesota.  Four dozen yards.  For the entire game.

Believe it or not, though, that marks a significant improvement from the week before.

In Week 7, Rutgers passed for exactly one more yard than I did in a 35-0 loss to Indiana.  That’s right, the Scarlet Knights had precisely one yard passing.  Don’t believe me?

So, the past two weeks, the Knights have a combined 49 passing yards.  And, if I’m not mistaken, they tried and everything.

Leading the attack is Johnny Langan, who, as a quarterback, might make one helluva Arkansas punter.

In those two games, Langan, a Boston College transfer, has completed 14-of-32 passes for 49 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions.  His passer rating?  An abysmal 37.9.  For perspective, the lowest pass efficiency rating for quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts coming into Week 8 was the 103.7 put up by Old Dominion’s Stone Smartt.

In fairness to Rutgers’ current quarterback situation, Artur Sitkowski, who started 11 games last season and then two more prior to the start of Langan’s run, has sidelined himself for the remainder of the 2019 season as he contemplates his football future beyond this year.  Then again, Sitkowski has an 84.4 career passer rating, so would it have really mattered?