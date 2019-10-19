No. 22 Mizzou stumbles against a Vandy team embarrassed by UNLV a week ago

This time last week, Vanderbilt was embarrassed by one-win UNLV in a 24-point loss to the Rebels. Seven days later, one-win Vandy was on the right side of the embarrassment — at the expense of one of its ranked SEC East brethren.

A 21-point favorite on the road coming in, Missouri never led in the game as Vandy stunned the 22nd-ranked Tigers 21-14 for its second win of the 2019 campaign. Mizzou, which entered the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season a week ago, fell to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in SEC play.

For Vandy, it broke a nine-game losing streak over ranked opponents, with the last win coming against No. 18 Kansas State in September of 2017. It was also their first win over a ranked conference foe since dropping No. 24 Tennessee in November of 2016.

In the Commodores win, Ke’Shawn Vaughn accounted for a pair of touchdowns — a 61-yard reception and a one-yard run to kick off the scoring three minutes into the game. Vaughn also accounted for a game-high 96 yards on the ground.

Neither team did much offensively, with Vandy outgaining Mizzou 315-293. The Tigers did have 12 penalties for 120 yards, so they had that going for them. Which was nice.