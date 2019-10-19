Ohio State remains unbeaten; 11 other teams look to do the same on Saturday

Ohio State held serve during its first Friday night football game in six decades, overwhelming an overmatched Northwestern 52-3 to become the first FBS program to move to 7-0 this season. In addition to OSU, there are 11 other programs that will have the opportunity later on today to carry an unblemished record into Week 9.

Of the dozen schools that were still unbeaten after Week 7, exactly one-third of them — Minnesota, OSU, Penn State, Wisconsin — come from the Big Ten. The SEC (Alabama, LSU) and Big 12 (Baylor, Oklahoma) can claim two apiece, while the ACC, with Clemson, boasts just one. Of course, that’s one more than the other Power Five conference, with the Pac-12 as a whole falling from the ranks of the unbeaten in Week 5.

The three remaining undefeateds come from Group of Five leagues — SMU (AAC), Boise State (Mountain West) and Appalachian State (Sun Belt).

Below is how the Week 8 slate sets up for all 11 of those looking to remain unblemished, with seven of them facing teams that have a record of .500 or better:

No. 19 SMU (home vs. 5-1 Temple)

No. 3 Clemson (at 4-2 Louisville)

No. 18 Baylor (at 4-2 Oklahoma State)

No. 5 Oklahoma (home vs. 3-3 West Virginia)

No. 4 Ohio State (at 1-4 Northwestern)

No. 7 Penn State (home vs. No. 16/5-1 Michigan)

No. 20 Minnesota (at 1-5 Rutgers)

No. 6 Wisconsin (at 2-4 Illinois)

No. 14 Boise State (at 2-4 BYU)

No. 1 Alabama (at home vs. 2-4 Tennessee)

No. 2 LSU (at 3-3 Mississippi State)

No. 24 Appalachian State (home vs. 3-3 Louisiana-Monroe)

On the flip side record-wise, for those who are morbidly curious, there are currently three FBS teams that have yet to win a game in 2019 — New Mexico State (0-7), Akron (0-6) and Rice (0-6).