Ohio State remains unbeaten; 11 other teams look to do the same on Saturday

By John TaylorOct 19, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
Ohio State held serve during its first Friday night football game in six decades, overwhelming an overmatched Northwestern 52-3 to become the first FBS program to move to 7-0 this season. In addition to OSU, there are 11 other programs that will have the opportunity later on today to carry an unblemished record into Week 9.

Of the dozen schools that were still unbeaten after Week 7, exactly one-third of them — Minnesota, OSU, Penn State, Wisconsin — come from the Big Ten. The SEC (Alabama, LSU) and Big 12 (Baylor, Oklahoma) can claim two apiece, while the ACC, with Clemson, boasts just one. Of course, that’s one more than the other Power Five conference, with the Pac-12 as a whole falling from the ranks of the unbeaten in Week 5.

The three remaining undefeateds come from Group of Five leagues — SMU (AAC), Boise State (Mountain West) and Appalachian State (Sun Belt).

Below is how the Week 8 slate sets up for all 11 of those looking to remain unblemished, with seven of them facing teams that have a record of .500 or better:

No. 19 SMU (home vs. 5-1 Temple)
No. 3 Clemson (at 4-2 Louisville)
No. 18 Baylor (at 4-2 Oklahoma State)
No. 5 Oklahoma (home vs. 3-3 West Virginia)
No. 4 Ohio State (at 1-4 Northwestern)
No. 7 Penn State (home vs. No. 16/5-1 Michigan)
No. 20 Minnesota (at 1-5 Rutgers)
No. 6 Wisconsin (at 2-4 Illinois)
No. 14 Boise State (at 2-4 BYU)
No. 1 Alabama (at home vs. 2-4 Tennessee)
No. 2 LSU (at 3-3 Mississippi State)
No. 24 Appalachian State (home vs. 3-3 Louisiana-Monroe)

On the flip side record-wise, for those who are morbidly curious, there are currently three FBS teams that have yet to win a game in 2019 — New Mexico State (0-7), Akron (0-6) and Rice (0-6).

WATCH: Arkansas dials up worst fake-punt pass ever

By John TaylorOct 19, 2019, 1:25 PM EDT
If you want a visual microcosm of Chad Morris‘ one-plus seasons in Fayetteville, here ya go.

In his first 18 games as Arkansas’ head coach, Morris has gone 4-14; included in that is an 0-11 record in SEC play.  This year, the Razorbacks are 2-4, with one of those wins coming by seven points against FCS Portland State at home.

In Week 8, Arkansas was a significant home underdog to No. 11 Auburn, with the Tigers as much as a three-touchdown road favorite.  In its role of underdog, Arkansas was looking to pull out all of the stops in trying to steal its first-ever conference win under Morris.

So, trailing 17-0 early in the second quarter, the Hogs dialed-up a fake punt that, suffice to say, didn’t exactly go as planned as the punter, Sam Loy, channelled his inner Garo Yepremian (YouTube it, kids) to make some ignominious history.

Yeah, what he said…

Ricky Williams’ 1998 Heisman Trophy fetches record $504,000

By John TaylorOct 19, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
It’s been more than two decades since Ricky Williams graced a college football field, but the former Texas running back is still setting records. Or, at least, a piece of paraphernalia connected to Williams is.

Williams claimed the 1998 Heisman Trophy as a member of the Longhorns, with his 714 first-place votes marking what is currently the seventh-most in the history of the most prestigious award in college football. As we noted earlier this month, Williams sold his trophy to a private collector for an unspecified amount in 2014; this year, that private collector, Brian Hobbs, decided to sell the trophy as part of the annual Heritage Auctions’ Fall Sports Memorabilia Collectibles event.

Friday night, it was confirmed that what was Williams’ Heisman had been sold for a record $504,000 at the auction earlier in the day. It broke the record for the sale of a Heisman Trophy set by the $435,763 coughed up for Tim Brown‘s 1987 award in December of last year.

Earlier that year, the Heisman Trophy of the late Colorado running back Rashaan Salaam sold for nearly $400,000, a record number for such an award at the time.

The family of Yale running back Clint Frank sold his 1937 trophy in October of last year for $317,000. O.J. Simpson’s 1968 Trophy sold for $255,000 in 1999, while another former USC running back, Charles White, sold his Heisman for $184,000 in 2000.

Beginning in 1999, winners of the Heisman Trophy have been barred from selling their trophies by the trust that oversees the honor. The fact that Williams’ trophy is the last one awarded prior to that restriction being implemented very likely added to its value.

In addition to the Heisman, Williams’ Doak Walker Award sold in the same auction for $49,200, with his Walter Camp Award netting $12,000.

WATCH: Aftermath of ex-Oregon WR Keanon Lowe disarming high school gunman

By John TaylorOct 19, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
The word “hero” gets tossed around a lot, especially in the world of sports.  This time, though, it was well-deserved.

Former Oregon wide receiver Keanon Lowe was rightly hailed as a hero following an incident at Portland’s Parkrose High school in May.  That day, witnesses saw 18-year-old Angel Granados-Dias dressed in a dark trench coat and brandishing a shotgun in the doorway of a classroom. Students immediately began fleeing the room, but Lowe, an assistant football coach at the school as well as a security guard, managed to tackle Dias before he fired any shots.

This week, surveillance video was released that, while not including Lowe actually disarming the student, showed the immediate aftermath in the hallway outside of the classroom — and was likely more striking than the actual disarming because of the remarkable compassion Lowe showed the troubled young man.

” It was a really emotional time,” Lowe said shortly after the incident. “Emotional time for him, for me. In that time, I felt compassion for him. A lot of times when you’re young, you don’t realize what you’re doing until it’s over.

Granados-Diaz, who his lawyer said was drunk at the time of the incident, was sentenced earlier this month to 36 months probation after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in a public building and one count of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public.  He was also required to seek immediate mental health and substance abuse treatment; according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Granados-Diaz brought the gun, which was loaded with one round, to the school grounds during a mental health crisis.

Lowe played receiver for the Ducks from 2011-14

No. 2 Clemson without DE Xavier Thomas vs. Louisville

By John TaylorOct 19, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
No. 2 Clemson’s defensive line is officially at less than full strength for Week 8’s matchup with 4-2 Louisville.

This past Wednesday, Dabo Swinney revealed that Xavier Thomas “got banged up at practice” earlier in the week.  As a result, the defensive end was placed in concussion protocol.

With gameday upon us, a Tigers football official has confirmed that Thomas will not play against the Cardinals.  Not only that, but the sophomore didn’t even travel with the rest of the team to Cardinal Stadium.

A timeline for Thomas’ return to the playing field has not yet been set.

In six games this season (four starts), Thomas, a preseason All-American, is tied for the team lead in quarterback hits with six.  He’s also second in tackles for loss with 4½.

A five-star 2018 signee, Thomas was the No. 3 player at any position on 247Sports.com‘s composite board, behind only a pair of quarterbacks — teammate Trevor Lawrence and Georgia’s Justin Fields, who ultimately transferred to Ohio State.