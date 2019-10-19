Getty Images

Pony Express keeps chugging as No. 19 SMU thumps Temple

By Zach BarnettOct 19, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

They’re (still) partying like it’s 1982 in Dallas, as No. 19 SMU rolled past Temple 45-21 to move to 7-0 for the first time in 37 years.

Shane Buechele threw for career highs of 457 yards and six touchdowns, with most of the damage coming to Reggie Roberson, Jr., as the pair hooked up seven times for 250 yards and three touchdowns. The first score came on a 33-yarder on the game’s opening drive, giving the Mustangs a lead they would not relinquish.

The pair’s longest connection effectively put the game away — a 75-yard bomb that gave SMU a 17-0 lead with 7:15 to go in the second quarter.

Temple managed to pull within 10 three times — 17-7, 24-14 and 31-21 — but each time Buechele answered with touchdown passes. The first came on a 10-yarder to James Proche with 20 seconds left in the first half, the second a 10-yard strike to Kyle Granson at the 8:22 mark of the third quarter, and the third a 60-yard connection to Roberson, putting SMU up 38-21 with 11:54 left in the game.

Buechele’s sixth and final touchdown was a 5-yard toss to running back Xavier Jones, who led all runners with 37 yards on 18 carries.

Temple (5-2, 2-1 American) had a chance to make a game of it in the first half, but a handful of crucial drops halted the Owls’ offense while the Mustangs managed to separate for good. SMU’s biggest advantage of the day was in simple possession of the ball: Temple ran 69 plays on the day, while SMU (7-0, 3-0 American) snapped it 108 times. SMU out-gained Temple 655-273 and held the advantage in first downs 34-15.

While SMU is 7-0 for the first time in nearly 40 years, the Mustangs have already matched their most wins in a season since 2011 and are two wins shy of the program’s high-water mark post-death penalty.

Scarlet Blights: Rutgers has combined 49 passing yards past two games

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 19, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Somebody in Piscataway could make a financial killing if they could concoct an aerial form of Viagra to help revitalize Rutgers’ limp passing attack.

Rutgers entered Week 8 with one of the worst passing offenses in the Football Subdivision in averaging 161.5 yards per game, coming in at 117th (out of 130 teams) nationally.  Believe it or not, that number will go down considerably this week as RU threw for 48 yards in a 42-7 loss to unbeaten Minnesota.  Four dozen yards.  For the entire game.

Believe it or not, though, that marks a significant improvement from the week before.

In Week 7, Rutgers passed for exactly one more yard than I did in a 35-0 loss to Indiana.  That’s right, the Scarlet Knights had precisely one yard passing.  Don’t believe me?

So, the past two weeks, the Knights have a combined 49 passing yards.  And, if I’m not mistaken, they tried and everything.

Leading the attack is Johnny Langan, who, as a quarterback, might make one helluva Arkansas punter.

In those two games, Langan, a Boston College transfer, has completed 14-of-32 passes for 49 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions.  His passer rating?  An abysmal 37.9.  For perspective, the lowest pass efficiency rating for quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts coming into Week 8 was the 103.7 put up by Old Dominion’s Stone Smartt.

In fairness to Rutgers’ current quarterback situation, Artur Sitkowski, who started 11 games last season and then two more prior to the start of Langan’s run, has sidelined himself for the remainder of the 2019 season as he contemplates his football future beyond this year.  Then again, Sitkowski has an 84.4 career passer rating, so would it have really mattered?

Minnesota’s Casey O’Brien, four-time cancer survivor, holds on PAT for first time, room gets dusty

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 19, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT
1 Comment

There is ofttimes a lot of infuriating crap going around on and off the field, but there are also moments like these that remind all of us exactly why we love the sport of college football.

At the age of 13, Casey O’Brien was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.  As his official bio states, O’Brien “has beaten cancer four times (including bouts in high school and college)… after numerous rounds of chemotherapy and treatment to continue his career as a holder.”

In a feature from back in July of this year, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune wrote that “[s]ince Casey O’Brien’s original diagnosis and three recurring bouts with spots in his lungs, he has endured a full knee replacement, months upon months of chemo, three lung surgeries and a specially FDA-approved immunotherapy treatment.”

Despite the health issues, O’Brien, originally a quarterback, continued his high school career as a holder on kicks.

Ultimately, O’Brien, whose father had worked for the university’s football department at one point, walked on at Minnesota and redshirted as a true freshman in 2017, then didn’t see the field the following season.  Through six games this season, that remained the case — until Week 8.  In a romp over Rutgers that kept Minnesota unbeaten at 7-0, O’Brien held for not one but two point-after attempts, including one in which he looked like a veteran of dozens of games in flawlessly handling a bad snap.

Suffice to say, after the first PAT, the emotions were flowing on the sidelines.

That. Is.  Awesome.

Bravo, Casey,  Keep fighting the good fight.

No. 12 Oregon mounts comeback to beat No. 25 Washington, all but clinching Pac-12 North

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 19, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT
1 Comment

If there have been two issues with the young tenure of Mario Cristobal at Oregon, it’s been winning on the road and closing out games in the second half.

On Saturday afternoon in Seattle against their bitter rivals, the No. 12 Ducks accomplished both in a thrilling 35-31 victory over No. 25 Washington that has huge national and conference implications down the road.

Not surprisingly, QB Justin Herbert came up big in the passing game and finished with 280 yards and four touchdown passes to pace a 14-point second half comeback. Jaylon Redd caught two of those scoring passes on nifty plays out of the backfield while freshman Mycah Pittman came up huge on a fourth down call to score from 36 out. Cyrus Habibi-Likio notched 81 yards and a touchdown on the ground, finding a little success despite how tough it was to run the football against a talented front seven for the Huskies.

Speaking of defense, it was an uncharacteristic effort from the Ducks on that side of the ball after being exemplary all season long. The group allowed more points than their last five games combined and gave up four touchdowns on the day after having allowed just four all year coming into the contest. Some injuries to a few starters may have played a role but the group stiffened down the stretch to prevent a UW comeback of their own on the final drive.

Much of the success Washington was able to find came via the long ball from signal-caller Jacob Eason, who looked like a top NFL prospect himself in throwing for 289 yards and three TD’s. However he took the only sack of the game in the final few seconds to end the upset bid and trailed off a bit as things wore on. Salvon Ahmed did rush for 140 yards and a trip to the end zone but it was otherwise an offensive effort powered by Eason and his young receiving corps.

The end result is that the Huskies remain a puzzling case of high preseason expectations falling flat on their face once again with their third conference loss of 2019 already and a disappointing 5-3 record before we’re even to Halloween. There’s little question that Chris Petersen has a talented team but putting it all together for four quarters remains an issue no matter if they’re playing a rival or not.

The flip side to the result is that Oregon is all but assured of the Pac-12 North title this season given that they’re two games up in the league standings and have tie-breakers over everybody in the division sans Washington State (0-3 coming into the day) and in-state foe Oregon State. They remain the conference’s lone hope to make the College Football Playoff given that they have just one loss and efforts like Saturday afternoon’s might go a long ways in convincing others that there’s something different — and special — about this team this season.

Joe Burrow takes over LSU season TD passing record as No. 2 LSU blasts Mississippi State

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 19, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On a day that saw the program’s record book rewritten by quarterback Joe Burrow, No. 2 LSU (7-0, 3-0 SEC) pounded Mississippi State (3-4, 1-3 SEC) to the tune of 36-13 in Starkville. Four touchdown passes saw Burrow move into first place in LSU program history for the most passing touchdowns in a season,.

Burrow, with at least five games left to play this season, has thrown 29 touchdown passes this season. His 29th, an 18-yard pass to Justin Jefferson to put the Bulldogs up 36-7 in the third quarter, moved him past Matt Mauck and JaMarcus Russell. Mauck set the LSU school record of 28 touchdown passes during the 2003 season. Russell tied the mark a few years later in 2006. Burrow has five more regular-season games to play, and as many as three more on top of that if things go well for the Tigers; LSU could play in the SEC Championship Game and as many as two postseason games after that in the College Football Playoff. In other words, Burrow is going to obliterate the old record and leave it in the dust before he gets to his final number, regardless of if the Tigers play for the SEC title or in the playoff for the first time in school history.

Burrow, who ended his afternoon with 327 yards and four touchdowns before getting an early rest, was just one half of the dominance against the Bulldogs. LSU forced three Mississippi State turnovers, leading to 10 points by LSU’s offense. LSU also held the Bulldogs to just three third-down conversions in 11 attempts, and Mississippi State was 0-for-2 on fourth down. Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill was limited to 34 rushing yards on 15 carries, and quarterback Garrett Shrader had a rough afternoon completing 12 of 21 passes for 168 yards with two interceptions (he did rush for 61 yards and a touchdown as well).

While a mega matchup with Alabama is coming into view on the horizon, LSU has some other business to attend to first, and it is hardly something to look past. LSU returns home next week to host No. 11 Auburn, who dominated Arkansas earlier in the day. Auburn will arrive in Baton Rouge with a 6-1 record overall and 3-1 mark within the SEC. LSU will get a bye week after facing Auburn, which will then lead to the big road game at Alabama. In brief, the SEC West has some big games the next few weeks.

As for Mississippi State, any wild card shot at the division crown is long gone now.

Now, the quest to get to a bowl game is beginning to fall into some slight jeopardy. Mississippi State players their next two games on the road against Texas A&M (next week) and Arkansas (Nov. 2). They also still have to play Alabama. If Mississippi State goes any worse than 1-2 in their next three games, a bowl game may come down to having to win in the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss in the final game of the regular season.