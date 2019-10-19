QB Chase Cord makes start in place of Hank Bachmeier, No. 14 Boise State locked into defensive battle with BYU at half

Historically, BYU and Boise State have been known for their high-flying offenses. Presently, neither of those two programs could display much of anything on that side of the ball.
Two early touchdown drives gave way to a defensive struggle as the No. 14 Broncos edged the Cougars 10-7 at halftime in Provo of a game where the most action might have come on the sidelines with the medical staff.
BSU quarterback Chase Cord was solid but unspectacular (57 yards, one interception) in making his first start in place of the injured Hank Backmeier, who took a shot to the hip in last week’s win over Hawaii. The signal-caller did do a little damage with his legs but otherwise yards and points were hard to come by on pretty much every series.
To make matters worse, top tailback Robert Mahone also went out in the game with a lower leg injury. He later showed up on the sidelines in street clothes after a four carry, 14 yard night before giving way to freshman backup George Holani (26 yards). The Broncos notched just 129 yards overall and couldn’t do much in terms of either big plays or moving the chains consistently.
It’s not like the home side was all that much better but they’ll at least take being down a field goal after a half of play to a ranked team. QB Baylor Romney, also making his first start of the season, threw for 85 yards on nine completions. The youngster couldn’t do much against a tough pass rush (two sacks and the general disruptive presence of Curtis Weaver) and BYU averaged just 2.2 yards per carry in failing to take much pressure off the signal-caller.
We’ve seen some crazy upsets already on Saturday involving ranked teams and while this one wouldn’t be super shocking, it was a first half that was a bit out the ordinary for the two programs before hitting the midway mark.