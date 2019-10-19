Sooner Schooner crashes, but No. 5 Oklahoma leads West Virginia

Jalen Hurts has passed for two touchdowns and run for one more as No. 5 Oklahoma is already pulling away from West Virginia in an early afternoon Big 12 contest in Norman. The Sooners lead the Mountaineers 28-14 at halftime, giving former Sooner and current WVU starting quarterback Austin Kendall a not-so-warm homecoming.

Kendall has completed 13 of 23 passes for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but there is still an uphill climb on a revitalized Oklahoma defense coming up in the second half. West Virginia has gone 2-for-9 on third down, but the Mountaineers have converted each of their two fourth-down attempts. Still, yardage comes at a premium for the visitors while Hurts and Oklahoma are racking up the yardage.

Four different Oklahoma players have taken the ball into the end zone (Hurts, running back Kennedy Brooks, wide receivers Charleston Rambo and Jeremiah Hall). Hurts completed his first 11 attempts before having a pass fall incomplete late in the second quarter.

There was a bit of a scary scene following Oklahoma’s fourth touchdown of the game when the iconic Sooner Schooner flipped over.

Sooner Schooner tumbles over in end zone https://t.co/32Kth16BGK — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 19, 2019

Gus Johnson just broke down the Sooner Schooner crash as only Gus Johnson can https://t.co/KxaVnd35cc — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 19, 2019

Current state of the Schooner. pic.twitter.com/KLq9AtFp2w — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) October 19, 2019

Fortunately, nobody was reported to be seriously injured, but the Sooner Schooner may be out for the rest of the game at this point.

