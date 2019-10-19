Getty Images

WATCH: aftermath of ex-Oregon WR Keanon Lowe disarming high school gunman

By John TaylorOct 19, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
1 Comment

The word “hero” gets tossed around a lot, especially in the world of sports.  This time, though, it was well-deserved.

Former Oregon wide receiver Keanon Lowe was rightly hailed as a hero following an incident at Portland’s Parkrose High school in May.  That day, witnesses saw 18-year-old Angel Granados-Dias dressed in a dark trench coat and brandishing a shotgun in the doorway of a classroom. Students immediately began fleeing the room, but Lowe, an assistant football coach at the school as well as a security guard, managed to tackle Dias before he fired any shots.

This week, surveillance video was released that, while not including Lowe actually disarming the student, showed the immediate aftermath in the hallway outside of the classroom — and was likely more striking than the actual disarming because of the remarkable compassion Lowe showed the troubled young man.

” It was a really emotional time,” Lowe said shortly after the incident. “Emotional time for him, for me. In that time, I felt compassion for him. A lot of times when you’re young, you don’t realize what you’re doing until it’s over.

Granados-Diaz, who his lawyer said was drunk at the time of the incident, was sentenced earlier this month to 36 months probation after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in a public building and one count of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public.  He was also required to seek immediate mental health and substance abuse treatment; according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Granados-Diaz brought the gun, which was loaded with one round, to the school grounds during a mental health crisis.

Lowe played receiver for the Ducks from 2011-14

No. 2 Clemson will be without DE Xavier Thomas vs. Louisville

By John TaylorOct 19, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
No. 2 Clemson’s defensive line is officially at less than full strength for Week 8’s matchup with 4-2 Louisville.

This past Wednesday, Dabo Swinney revealed that Xavier Thomas “got banged up at practice” earlier in the week.  As a result, the defensive end was placed in concussion protocol.

With gameday upon us, a Tigers football official has confirmed that Thomas will not play against the Cardinals.  Not only that, but the sophomore didn’t even travel with the rest of the team to Cardinal Stadium.

A timeline for Thomas’ return to the playing field has not yet been set.

In six games this season (four starts), Thomas, a preseason All-American, is tied for the team lead in quarterback hits with six.  He’s also second in tackles for loss with 4½.

A five-star 2018 signee, Thomas was the No. 3 player at any position on 247Sports.com‘s composite board, behind only a pair of quarterbacks — teammate Trevor Lawrence and Georgia’s Justin Fields, who ultimately transferred to Ohio State.

Miami announces WR Jeff Thomas suspended for Georgia Tech game

By John TaylorOct 19, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
This is certainly an unexpected development.

Looking to win for the fourth time in five games after an 0-2 start and keep itself in the ACC Coastal mix, Miami will play host to 1-5 Georgia Tech Saturday afternoon.  Ahead of that divisional matchup, The U announced that standout wide receiver Jeff Thomas has been suspended and will not play against the Yellow Jackets.

The only reason given was the standard unspecified violation of team rules.

Thus far this season, Thomas is second on the Hurricanes with 24 receptions and third with 270 yards receiving.  His two receiving touchdowns are tied for the team lead as well.

The suspension continues what’s been a nearly year-long roller-coaster ride for the receiver.

In late December of last year, Illinois announced that Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university for the spring 2019 semester.  That move came a month or so after the talented wide receiver was dismissed by then-Miami head coach Mark Richt for unspecified reasons.

Richt, however, abruptly retired on Dec. 30 and was replaced by former UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who had taken over as the head coach at Temple a couple of weeks earlier before abandoning the Owls.  The combination of Richt’s retirement and Diaz’s return apparently cracked the door on a future for Thomas with the Hurricanes as it was reported in mid-January that there was a possibility the receiver will return; that possibility turned into a reality a couple of days later as the wide receiver reneged on his commitment to the Illini and returned to the Hurricanes.

At the time of his departure/dismissal in November, Thomas was leading the Hurricanes in receptions (35) and receiving yards (563). The sophomore’s 16.1 yards per reception were second on the team while his three touchdown receptions were tied for third.

As a true freshman the year before, he averaged an even 22 yards per catch on his 17 receptions and caught a pair of touchdown passes.

At $200k, James Franklin one of three FBS coaches who’ve netted six-figure bonuses thus far

By John TaylorOct 19, 2019, 10:50 AM EDT
1 Comment

And, yes, the NCAA and its member institutions still continue to push back against student-athletes from getting even a sliver of a multi-billion dollar financial pie.

Be that as it may, Steve Berkowitz of USA Today started a series this week in which he will detail, on a weekly basis, the bonuses earned by head coaches thus far during the 2019 season. Per Berkowitz, “[t]he information is based on contracts USA TODAY Sports obtained from the schools through open-records requests.”

Last Saturday, Penn State beat Iowa on the road to claim the Nittany Lions’ sixth win in six games and push the Big Ten school to bowl eligibility at the halfway point of the 2019 season. According to Berkowitz, it also triggered a $200,000 bonus in head coach James Franklin‘s contract for becoming bowl eligible.

Again, Franklin received $200k just for becoming eligible for a non-College Football Playoff bowl, which means he could, technically, receive a six-figure payout just for guiding the Nittany Lions to a Redbox Bowl appearance.

Franklin is one of three FBS head coaches whose contracts have already netted them at least $100,000 in bonuses, including Florida’s Dan Mullen, who will receive $100k for the very same reason as Franklin. The third, Craig Bohl, earned his $100k as previously reported because of a regular-season win over a Power Five school, in this case Missouri in the season opener.

Per records obtained by Berkowitz, Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst has also earned a “[s]hare of [a] staff bonus pool now worth nearly $100,000” after becoming bowl-eligible.

Mississippi State AD deflects rumor connecting Joe Moorhead to Rutgers

By John TaylorOct 19, 2019, 9:49 AM EDT
We heard the rumor, with speculation centering on Mississippi State’s Joe Moorhead as being the top candidate to take over as the head football coach at Rutgers. We also heard from Moorhead, who said the Scarlet Knights job is “not something that’s under consideration” — but had to be prompted into making a stronger denial.

Now, we’re hearing from Moorhead’s boss.

Appearing on the Paul Finebaum Show shortly after his coach Friday, MSU athletic director John Cohen was, of course, asked about the midseason rumors connecting Moorhead to the floundering and flailing Big Ten program. And, as we witnessed with Moorhead, the exchange between Cohen and Finebaum was just as awkward.

“Well, Paul, I’ll just say it’s y’all’s job to have those kind of conversations, it’s our job to focus on what’s in front of us. And I know that’s the answer he gave ya, and you probably threw a coach-speak right on top of him, and I’m a former coach, so I’ll give ya coach-speak too.

“But the minute you start focusing on that stuff, man, you can get your brains beaten out in the Southeastern Conference.”

For the at-times cringeworthy conversation, click on the video below.

In the midst of his second season in Starkville, Moorhead, born in Pittsburgh and one who has spent the vast majority of his coaching career in the Northeast, is 11-8 overall and 5-6 in SEC play. This season for the Bulldogs, it’s 3-3 and 1-2, with a home date against second-ranked LSU on tap in Week 8.

With all of that being said, who in their right mind would leave any Power Five job in the country, let alone one in the mighty SEC, for the fustercluck that would await them in Piscataway?  That’s the real question amidst all of this speculation.