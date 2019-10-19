WATCH: aftermath of ex-Oregon WR Keanon Lowe disarming high school gunman

The word “hero” gets tossed around a lot, especially in the world of sports. This time, though, it was well-deserved.

Former Oregon wide receiver Keanon Lowe was rightly hailed as a hero following an incident at Portland’s Parkrose High school in May. That day, witnesses saw 18-year-old Angel Granados-Dias dressed in a dark trench coat and brandishing a shotgun in the doorway of a classroom. Students immediately began fleeing the room, but Lowe, an assistant football coach at the school as well as a security guard, managed to tackle Dias before he fired any shots.

This week, surveillance video was released that, while not including Lowe actually disarming the student, showed the immediate aftermath in the hallway outside of the classroom — and was likely more striking than the actual disarming because of the remarkable compassion Lowe showed the troubled young man.

Breaking News: video of Coach Keanon Lowe disarming Parkrose High School gunman Angel Granados-Diaz. More to come. pic.twitter.com/d7wK9ES6zi — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) October 19, 2019

” It was a really emotional time,” Lowe said shortly after the incident. “Emotional time for him, for me. In that time, I felt compassion for him. A lot of times when you’re young, you don’t realize what you’re doing until it’s over.

Granados-Diaz, who his lawyer said was drunk at the time of the incident, was sentenced earlier this month to 36 months probation after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in a public building and one count of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public. He was also required to seek immediate mental health and substance abuse treatment; according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Granados-Diaz brought the gun, which was loaded with one round, to the school grounds during a mental health crisis.

Lowe played receiver for the Ducks from 2011-14