CUSA fines Lane Kiffin $5k for tweet, reprimands FAU head coach too

Lane Kiffin has made headlines again and it has nothing to do with his team’s play on the field.
Conference USA announced on Sunday that they’ve fined the Florida Atlantic head coach $5,000 and publicly reprimanded him for violating the league’s sportsmanship policy after he posted a tweet on Saturday night that was critical of officials.
“Conference USA has specific rules and standards regarding sportsmanship which have been adopted by our membership,” CUSA commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a statement. “We have an obligation to enforce our rules including the prohibition of public criticism of officiating.”
Kiffin’s expensive tweet came in the heels of a 36-31 loss to Marshall on Friday.
The Owls and their social media-loving head coach will travel to Old Dominion on Saturday to continue conference play.
Bob Diaco may no longer be the head coach at UConn but his legacy of trying to build a rivalry with UCF lives on in the form of a seven-figure check.
The Hartford Courant reports that the soon to be independent Huskies have agreed to a 2021 game in Orlando with the Knights and that the program will receive a $1 million check as a result of the trip South for the non-conference meeting.
The two teams have played seven times since becoming fellow members of the AAC dating back to 2013, with UCF holding a 5-2 edge overall in the series. The Knights won the meeting in late September 56-21 and have dominated the Huskies the last few years.
Fans of both programs know there’s not much of a rivalry given the lopsided nature of the results but there have been attempts to stir things up, most notably by Diaco when he ran UConn and created a semi-serious (and unacknowledged in Orlando) trophy and named the game the ‘Civil ConFLiCT.’
At least things won’t end with September’s contest as the two teams continue to fill out their schedules. UConn will now have UCF on the docket in 2021 in addition to home games against FCS Holy Cross and Purdue plus road trips to UMass and Clemson. The Knights, meanwhile, host Boise State and travel to Louisville in the non-conference slate in addition to their regular rotation of AAC opponents.
Bulletin board material is often a constant for players in college football and that seemed to serve Kansas well prior to their near upset bid against Texas on Saturday night.
The Jayhawks came up a last second field goal short of pulling the shocker but had one of their best performances ever in Austin during an eventual 50-48 loss to the No. 15 team in the country. The biggest factor motivating them? It may just have been an off-hand remark from Tom Herman earlier in the week.
We’ll let the Kansas City Star fill in the background:
Herman spoke for 26 minutes at his Monday media availability, with much of the discussion centering around the Longhorns’ 34-27 loss to rival Oklahoma last weekend.
At the 16:55 mark of his news conference, Herman was finally asked his first question about KU. Reporters in attendance said, at that point, that the coach playfully chided writers for not asking him about the Jayhawks sooner.
“We actually play a game this week?” Herman said with a smile, referring to the previous onslaught of questions about the previous week.
That quote was apparently what Les Miles and his staff kept reiterating in the days leading up to the actual game, leading many Jayhawks players who didn’t have the time to watch the full video to take offense at Herman equating Saturday’s contest to a bye.
“We watched that probably a thousand times this week, just the disrespect that they put on us,” KU receiver Andrew Parchment told the paper. “But I hope that we showed them what we’re about.”
That they did in putting a scare into the Longhorns and probably forcing Herman to be a little more cognizant of getting taking out of context when meeting with the media.
Sun Belt football is often referred to by fans and media members that cover the conference as the FunBelt and it both did and did not live up to that nickname on Saturday.
In case you missed it, you probably would have thought that Georgia Southern beating Coastal Carolina in triple overtime was the most notable thing about that conference clash in Statesboro but you would in fact be wrong. That’s because of a little incident in between the third and fourth quarters that was incited by the stadium sound speakers pumping out the single ‘Mo Bamba.’
The catchy tune that was meant to get everybody hyped on the field did just that, which as you can see in the video below led to both teams getting into a quasi-dance off from opposing sidelines:
Sadly the officials involved in the game didn’t have too much fun with everything and decided to penalize everybody on both teams with a personal foul. That led to several ejections on both sides after players had already picked up one of the fouls earlier in the game.
Eagles tailback Wesley Kennedy III eventually scored the game-winning touchdown in the third overtime frame to pull his team up to 3-3 on the season after a defensive battle in the second half but something says that’s not what most around the Sun Belt will remember about this one down the road.
Counting in college football is hard but at least the NCAA makes it easy to obtain a waiver to deal with such issues.
AAC commissioner Mike Aresco confirmed to reporters during a break in SMU’s victory over Temple on Saturday that the league has received the necessary waiver for the 2020 season to hold a conference title game despite having 11 members.
“It’s really a relief that this got done,” Aresco said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “The conference championship is so important to the league.”
The reason the AAC is in the position of needing to get a waiver is, of course, the result of UConn’s decision to re-join the Big East in most sports and try their hand at football independence starting next season. The conference has so far declined to pursue a new member to replace the Huskies, resulting in 11 football programs going forward unless they make significant changes this offseason.
NCAA rules dictate that conferences must have either 12 teams in multiple divisions or require a round-robin schedule in order to hold a league title game. The waiver allows the American to bypass the requirements and keep their existing contracts with ESPN in place going forward for such a game, resulting in a nice little windfall in addition to their standard broadcast contract with the world wide leader.
According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Aresco also confirmed that the league will abandon it’s two division format starting next season and that the top two teams in the conference will meet in the title game in a manner similar to the Big 12 — albeit with 11 teams instead of 10.
Like we said, it can be hard to count in college football but thankfully, there’s always a waiver from the folks in Indianapolis for that.