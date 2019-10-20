CUSA fines Lane Kiffin $5k for tweet, reprimands FAU head coach too

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lane Kiffin has made headlines again and it has nothing to do with his team’s play on the field.

Conference USA announced on Sunday that they’ve fined the Florida Atlantic head coach $5,000 and publicly reprimanded him for violating the league’s sportsmanship policy after he posted a tweet on Saturday night that was critical of officials.

“Conference USA has specific rules and standards regarding sportsmanship which have been adopted by our membership,” CUSA commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a statement. “We have an obligation to enforce our rules including the prohibition of public criticism of officiating.”

Kiffin’s expensive tweet came in the heels of a 36-31 loss to Marshall on Friday.

Kiffin said the league is in agreement with him that the officating was "not on point" and there were some inaccuracies. The league will deal with the officials internally. Wow. #FAU — Jake Elman (@JakeElman97) October 20, 2019

The Owls and their social media-loving head coach will travel to Old Dominion on Saturday to continue conference play.