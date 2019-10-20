Mike Aresco confirms AAC has received waiver to hold title game with 11 conference members

Counting in college football is hard but at least the NCAA makes it easy to obtain a waiver to deal with such issues.
AAC commissioner Mike Aresco confirmed to reporters during a break in SMU’s victory over Temple on Saturday that the league has received the necessary waiver for the 2020 season to hold a conference title game despite having 11 members.
“It’s really a relief that this got done,” Aresco said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “The conference championship is so important to the league.”
The reason the AAC is in the position of needing to get a waiver is, of course, the result of UConn’s decision to re-join the Big East in most sports and try their hand at football independence starting next season. The conference has so far declined to pursue a new member to replace the Huskies, resulting in 11 football programs going forward unless they make significant changes this offseason.
NCAA rules dictate that conferences must have either 12 teams in multiple divisions or require a round-robin schedule in order to hold a league title game. The waiver allows the American to bypass the requirements and keep their existing contracts with ESPN in place going forward for such a game, resulting in a nice little windfall in addition to their standard broadcast contract with the world wide leader.
According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Aresco also confirmed that the league will abandon it’s two division format starting next season and that the top two teams in the conference will meet in the title game in a manner similar to the Big 12 — albeit with 11 teams instead of 10.
Like we said, it can be hard to count in college football but thankfully, there’s always a waiver from the folks in Indianapolis for that.
Sun Belt football is often referred to by fans and media members that cover the conference as the FunBelt and it both did and did not live up to that nickname on Saturday.
In case you missed it, you probably would have thought that Georgia Southern beating Coastal Carolina in triple overtime was the most notable thing about that conference clash in Statesboro but you would in fact be wrong. That’s because of a little incident in between the third and fourth quarters that was incited by the stadium sound speakers pumping out the single ‘Mo Bamba.’
The catchy tune that was meant to get everybody hyped on the field did just that, which as you can see in the video below led to both teams getting into a quasi-dance off from opposing sidelines:
Sadly the officials involved in the game didn’t have too much fun with everything and decided to penalize everybody on both teams with a personal foul. That led to several ejections on both sides after players had already picked up one of the fouls earlier in the game.
Eagles tailback Wesley Kennedy III eventually scored the game-winning touchdown in the third overtime frame to pull his team up to 3-3 on the season after a defensive battle in the second half but something says that’s not what most around the Sun Belt will remember about this one down the road.
Dabo Swinney remarked earlier this season that Clemson was back on the ROY (rest of you) bus… and perhaps there’s something to that for the defending champions.
Despite blowing out Louisville on Saturday, the Tigers actually dropped a spot to No. 4 in the latest AP Poll, getting pipped by new No. 3 Ohio State after the Buckeyes own blowout of a bad Northwestern team on Friday night.
That wasn’t the only notable change in the top 10 as Wisconsin predictably fell from No. 6 to No. 13 after their loss at lowly Illinois on Saturday afternoon, bumping nearly everybody else up in the pecking order and allowing Penn State to take their old spot just behind No. 5 Oklahoma.
Elsewhere in the poll, there’s a new highest ranked Group of Five team as No. 16 SMU supplants Boise State after the Broncos lost at BYU. BSU actually is behind No. 18 Cincinnati and No. 21 Appalachian State as well.
No. 23 Iowa State and No. 25 Wake Forest both returned to the top 25 this week after wins to supplant Washington and Missouri.
The full AP Poll heading into Week 9:
- Alabama
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Penn State
- Florida
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- Baylor
- Texas
- SMU
- Minnesota
- Cincinnati
- Michigan
- Iowa
- Appalachian State
- Boise State
- Iowa State
- Arizona State
- Wake Forest
A weekend in college football that was filled with upsets of ranked teams predictably caused a bit of chaos in the latest edition of the polls on Sunday.
The biggest shuffling was left to the victim of the biggest upset of the still young 2019 season as Wisconsin fell like a rock seven spots to No. 13 in the latest Coaches Poll after the Badgers inexplicable loss to Illinois. Their vacation from the top 10 allowed pretty much everybody in front of them to move up a spot in the order, with Penn State the new No. 6 team in the country after beating new No. 20 Michigan.
Though UW tanked in the poll, they weren’t the biggest free fallers as that was reserved for Boise State, which fell eight spots to No. 21 after losing on the road to unranked BYU. The Broncos did start their backup QB in the game but voters likely only paid attention to the final score, which allowed new No. 17 SMU to become the highest ranked Group of Five team.
Washington and Temple both dropped out of the top 25 following losses, replaced by No. 23 Wake Forest and No. 25 Memphis.
The full Coaches Poll heading into Week 9:
- Alabama (44 first-place votes)
- Clemson (10)
- LSU (3)
- Ohio State (8)
- Oklahoma
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Florida
- Georgia
- Auburn
- Oregon
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- Baylor
- Texas
- Minnesota
- SMU
- Cincinnati
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Boise State
- Appalachian State
- Wake Forest
- Arizona State
- Memphis
Jarrett Guarantano might be Tennessee’s quarterback a little longer than fans would like following the team’s loss at Alabama on Saturday.
According to head coach Jeremy Pruitt in his postgame press conference, Vols starting quarterback Brian Maurer was confirmed to have suffered a concussion against the Crimson Tide and that he is being placed under the standard evaluation protocol.
Complicating matters for UT and their freshman signal-caller is that this is not just a one-off injury but his second concussion in as many games. He was taken out of the first half in the team’s win against Mississippi State and then missed the final three quarters against Alabama after taking a hard hit that wasn’t flagged, much to the chagrin of the coaching staff.
Maurer was 5-of-7 passing for 62 yards (one interception) prior to exiting with the injury.
The Vols host South Carolina next weekend and then have UAB come to Neyland Stadium the week after, both contests that seem unlikely to feature Maurer as he recovers from such a concerning trend the past two games.