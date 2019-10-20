Getty Images

Tennessee QB Brian Maurer suffered concussion against Alabama, his second in two games

By Bryan FischerOct 20, 2019, 12:22 PM EDT
Jarrett Guarantano might be Tennessee’s quarterback a little longer than fans would like following the team’s loss at Alabama on Saturday.

According to head coach Jeremy Pruitt in his postgame press conference, Vols starting quarterback Brian Maurer was confirmed to have suffered a concussion against the Crimson Tide and that he is being placed under the standard evaluation protocol.

Complicating matters for UT and their freshman signal-caller is that this is not just a one-off injury but his second concussion in as many games. He was taken out of the first half in the team’s win against Mississippi State and then missed the final three quarters against Alabama after taking a hard hit that wasn’t flagged, much to the chagrin of the coaching staff.

Maurer was 5-of-7 passing for 62 yards (one interception) prior to exiting with the injury.

The Vols host South Carolina next weekend and then have UAB come to Neyland Stadium the week after, both contests that seem unlikely to feature Maurer as he recovers from such a concerning trend the past two games.

Wisconsin, Boise State drop like a rock in latest Coaches Poll, Penn State moves into top six

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 20, 2019, 1:08 PM EDT
A weekend in college football that was filled with upsets of ranked teams predictably caused a bit of chaos in the latest edition of the polls on Sunday.

The biggest shuffling was left to the victim of the biggest upset of the still young 2019 season as Wisconsin fell like a rock seven spots to No. 13 in the latest Coaches Poll after the Badgers inexplicable loss to Illinois. Their vacation from the top 10 allowed pretty much everybody in front of them to move up a spot in the order, with Penn State the new No. 6 team in the country after beating new No. 20 Michigan.

Though UW tanked in the poll, they weren’t the biggest free fallers as that was reserved for Boise State, which fell eight spots to No. 21 after losing on the road to unranked BYU. The Broncos did start their backup QB in the game but voters likely only paid attention to the final score, which allowed new No. 17 SMU to become the highest ranked Group of Five team.

Washington and Temple both dropped out of the top 25 following losses, replaced by No. 23 Wake Forest and No. 25 Memphis.

The full Coaches Poll heading into Week 9:

  1. Alabama (44 first-place votes)
  2. Clemson (10)
  3. LSU (3)
  4. Ohio State (8)
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Penn State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Florida
  9. Georgia
  10. Auburn
  11. Oregon
  12. Utah
  13. Wisconsin
  14. Baylor
  15. Texas
  16. Minnesota
  17. SMU
  18. Cincinnati
  19. Iowa
  20. Michigan
  21. Boise State
  22. Appalachian State
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Arizona State
  25. Memphis

Tua Tagovailoa tells Alabama teammates ‘I’ll be back for LSU’

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 20, 2019, 9:53 AM EDT
It’s not exactly great injury news but, in the grand scheme of things, it could’ve been a lot worse.

Late in the first half of Alabama’s win over rival Tennessee, starting quarterback and Heisman front-runner Tua Tagovailoa went down with an apparent ankle injury. After spending time in the sideline medical tent, Tagovailoa went into the locker room for further observation.

Not long after that, Tagovailoa was seen exiting the stadium and getting into the back of an ambulance; he would ultimately return to the sidelines but not the game as Mac Jones finished out the win.

Immediately following the game, Nick Saban stated that Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain, a similar injury he worked through a season ago, and will “probably be out a week or two.” In the postgame press conference, the head coach all but ruled the junior out for next weekend’s home game against Arkansas.

Following next Saturday’s game, top-ranked Alabama will be on a bye in Week 10 before its huge showdown with No. 2 LSU in Tuscaloosa Nov. 9.  According to the current timeline provided by Saban, Tagovailoa should be healthy and available for the Tigers.

Additional testing, including an MRI, will be performed Sunday morning, so the timeline for a return is certainly fluid and will be the main topic of watercooler conversation in the coming days.  At the moment, though, the player and his teammates are optimistic for a return sooner rather than later.

“He said, ‘I’ll be back for LSU,’” linebacker Terrell Lewis said in the postgame aftermath. “I know how Tua is. It’s something he’s been through before, so I don’t doubt the fact that he’s a competitor. He’s going to get right back, and he’ll be fine.”

In Saturday night’s game, and prior to the injury, Tagovailoa failed to throw a touchdown pass for the only time as the Crimson Tide’s starter and for the first time overall since Oct. 14 of 2017.  He also threw his second interception on the season.

In replacing Tagovailoa, the redshirt sophomore Jones completed six of his 11 passes for 72 yards and had neither a touchdown nor an interception.

Trick plays poetically help BYU stun No. 14 Boise State, shake up Group of Five in the process

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 20, 2019, 1:51 AM EDT
Stuck in a brutal defensive battle involving a pair of backup quarterbacks, BYU decided to throw caution to the wind and out-Boise No. 14 Boise State on Saturday night. Using some incredible trick plays to break open a close game, the Cougars notched their second huge upset of the 2019 season by knocking off the Broncos 28-25 and shaking up the Group of Five in the process.

The trickeration came fast and furious for Kalani Sitake’s squad as part of a 21 point outburst after returning from the locker room at halftime. On top of converting several fourth downs in the third quarter, BYU managed to toss it deep over the middle for a 27 yard touchdown to Matt Bushman and then went back to the tight end on the next series with a wild reverse flea-flicker for a 39 yard score that might as well have been taken directly from Bryan Harsin’s playbook.

It was all part of a way to create some offense while having redshirt freshman (walk-on) quarterback Baylor Romney make his first career start under center. The signal-caller came up big in the second half and finished the game with 221 yards and two touchdowns despite facing star pass rusher Curtis Weaver and one of the better defenses in the country. Sione Finau added 89 yards and a long touchdown run to help take the pressure off the youngster he was sharing the backfield with it was otherwise a sputtering effort on that side of the ball with so many new faces in the lineup.

BSU wasn’t trotting out their strongest 11 either as Chase Cord made his first start (doubling as the first since tearing his ACL last season) in place of injured QB Hank Bachmeier. Starting tailback Robert Mahone also left early in the first half with a leg injury. The Broncos turned to freshman George Holani on the ground (97 yards) but mostly relied on Cord’s arm (185 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) and playmaking ability down the stretch to make things interesting deep into the fourth quarter.

In the end however, it wasn’t enough as Boise State suffered their first loss of the season in improbable fashion. While they remain in control of their destiny when it comes to the Mountain West title, their status as the highest ranked Group of Five team is likely to change as Week 8 turns into Week 9. Undefeated SMU is likely to take the mantle and the lone loss the Broncos have also opens the door for others from the AAC like Memphis and Cincinnati, to say nothing of undefeated Sun Belt side No. 24 Appalachian State.

Those are conversations to be had by the CFP Selection Committee on another day however and do nothing for BYU’s present or future. The Cougars continue to be one of college football’s most puzzling teams either way, adding this upset of Boise State to their earlier one on the same field against USC and losses at Toledo and USF the past few weeks.

No. 2 Alabama loses Tua, but scores 13th straight win over Tennessee

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettOct 20, 2019, 12:42 AM EDT
No. 2 Alabama secured its 13th straight win over Tennessee, 35-13, but, given that Alabama is 7-0, Tennessee is 2-5 and the Tide has now beaten the Vols 13 straight times, the final score almost takes a back seat to all the moments inside this wild game.

For starters, Tua Tagovailoa left the game in the second quarter and did not return. The junior signal caller completed 11-of-12 passes for 155 yards before heading to the locker room with what Alabama called a “lower body injury” but the human eye determined to be his ankle. He was taken via ambulance to a local hospital but later returned to Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Tagovailoa’s one incompletion was one of the turning points of the game. Leading 7-0 and with the ball at the Tennessee 2-yard line, Tagovailoa forced the issue on first down and fired directly to Tennessee’s Nigel Warrior, who raced the ball 59 yards to Alabama’s 41. The Volunteers cashed in on a 1-yard Tim Jordan rush to knot the game at 7-7 at the 7:28 mark of the first quarter.

Alabama scored back-to-back touchdowns, runs by Brian Robinson, Jr., and Najee Harris, to take a 21-10 lead when Tagovailoa injured late in the second quarter on a sack by Greg Emerson.

Mac Jones entered the game from there and Alabama’s offense stalled out and Tennessee, trailing 21-13, was set to get the ball back when Darrell Taylor sacked Jones on 3rd-and-10 midway through the third quarter when he was flagged for a personal foul in climbing off Jones.

Alabama later scored, pushing the lead to 28-13.

With the score still 28-13, Tennessee put together a 14-play drive that consumed the entire first half of the fourth quarter. On a first-and-goal from the 2, Tennessee lost a yard on first down, gained that yard back on second down, gained one more on third down and then saw disaster strike on fourth down when Jarrett Guarantano, who entered the game in the first quarter for an injured Brian Maurer, fumbled the ball into the end zone, which was picked up and returned for a touchdown by Trevon Diggs.

Cameras caught Jeremy Pruitt briefly yanking Guarantano’s face mask, and third-stringer JT Shrout played the remainder of the game at quarterback for Tennessee.

Nick Saban estimated to ESPN’s cameras after the game that Tagovailoa will miss 1-2 weeks with a high ankle sprain, which is a good thing for Alabama (7-0, 4-0 SEC), who has Arkansas and an off week before No. 2 LSU comes to Tuscaloosa. Jones completed 6-of-11 passes for 72 yards in relief.

For Tennessee (2-5, 1-3 SEC), Guarantano was just 7-of-16 for 55 yards, while Maurer went 5-of-7 for 62 yards and an interception. Tim Jordan managed to rush for 94 yards on 17 carries, while Harris led all runners with 105 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.