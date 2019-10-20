WATCH: Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern players danced-off to Mo Bamba, leading to ejections

Sun Belt football is often referred to by fans and media members that cover the conference as the FunBelt and it both did and did not live up to that nickname on Saturday.

In case you missed it, you probably would have thought that Georgia Southern beating Coastal Carolina in triple overtime was the most notable thing about that conference clash in Statesboro but you would in fact be wrong. That’s because of a little incident in between the third and fourth quarters that was incited by the stadium sound speakers pumping out the single ‘Mo Bamba.’

The catchy tune that was meant to get everybody hyped on the field did just that, which as you can see in the video below led to both teams getting into a quasi-dance off from opposing sidelines:

Sadly the officials involved in the game didn’t have too much fun with everything and decided to penalize everybody on both teams with a personal foul. That led to several ejections on both sides after players had already picked up one of the fouls earlier in the game.

Eagles tailback Wesley Kennedy III eventually scored the game-winning touchdown in the third overtime frame to pull his team up to 3-3 on the season after a defensive battle in the second half but something says that’s not what most around the Sun Belt will remember about this one down the road.