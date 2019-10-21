Colorado defensive starter Aaron Maddox enters transfer portal, per report

Colorado may be about to lose some depth at the safety position. Starting safety Aaron Maddox has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to a report Monday afternoon. News of the transfer portal decision was reported by 247 Sports on Monday.

This comes as a somewhat surprising development because Maddox had been a starter for the Buffs this season before being slowed down by a leg injury. The JUCO addition in 2018 had experience with the Buffs after appearing in 12 games last season and the first three games of the 2019 season, as a starter. Maddox was injured in the third game of the season and has since been replaced by Derrion Rakestraw, a junior playing nickel back for Colorado. Maddox did not travel with the team this past weekend, but he remained listed at the top of the depth chart for the road game at Washington State.

By entering the transfer portal, Maddox is free to communicate with any other college football program looking to recruit him, but this does not guarantee a departure from Colorado. Maddox may still decide to remain in Boulder at any time and withdraw his name from the transfer portal.

Because Maddox has only played in three games this season, he would be able to use the 2019 season as his redshirt year to preserve a year of eligibility. However, he would still have to sit out the 2020 season at his next potential home if it happens to be another FBS program, per NCAA transfer rules.

