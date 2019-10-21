Michigan safety J’Marick Woods enters transfer portal, looking to grad transfer

While the Michigan Wolverines try to regroup and find a way to topple Notre Dame this week after a tough loss at Penn State, safety J’Marick Woods is the early stages of weighing his potential transfer options. Woods has reportedly entered the transfer portal.
As noted by Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic, Woods will be a graduate transfer, which will allow him to be eligible to play for any other FBS program next season. He has one final year of eligibility to use, so wherever he ends up will be for a one-year term.
Woods, a junior, has appeared in four games this season, in which he has recorded four tackles. Woods played in 11 games for Michigan last season and 12 games in 2017. The Alabama native may be better suited to finding a new opportunity as the Wolverines are in solid shape with depth in the secondary, and he was already playing a minimal role in the defense.
By entering the transfer portal, Woods is free to have contact with any other college football program interested in recruiting him to their program. Woods also has the option of pulling his name from the portal to remain at Michigan if he decides to stay put.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are looking to improve to 8-0 for the first time since winning the national championship in 1941 with an 8-0 record. When Minnesota returns home to face Maryland, a decision on whether or not linebacker Kamal Martin will be made.
Martin injured his right knee in last weekend’s road game at Rutgers, but head coach P.J. Fleck told reporters on Monday there is a chance the injury was not too serious. Fleck said Martin will be a game-time decision after monitoring his progress throughout the week and checking with trainers and medical staff to evaluate his availability.
“I don’t have a specific answer yet,” Fleck said on Monday, according to The Star Tribune. “He’s still got a few more tests. But we got some really good news, and that’s where we’re at.”
It’s possible Minnesota may not need their leading tackler to take care of Maryland at home this week, but having Martin healthy and ready to go for their following game may be essential. Minnesota hosts No. 6 Penn State on Nov. 9. The Gophers will have a bye week after playing Maryland to provide more possible rest for Martin if needed. even if Martin is ruled out for Maryland, it sounds as though Fleck is optimistic Martin will get to play against the Nittany Lions. If things work out, it could be a clash of undefeated Big Ten teams few expected could happen before the start of the season.
One of the newest additions to the Texas offensive line may be on the move. Javonne Shepherd,a member of the Class of 2019 for the Longhorns, has reportedly entered his name in the transfer portal database as of Monday afternoon.
Following up on this initial report by tweet, Burnt Orange Nation reports a confirmation Shepherd’s name has been submitted to the transfer portal.
By entering the transfer portal, Shepherd is free to be contacted by any college football program looking to recruit him to their program. Shepherd always has the option of taking his name out of the portal and remaining at Texas, but it remains to be seen if that will transpire for him in Austin.
If he does transfer, Shepherd would have to sit out the 2020 season before being ruled eligible to play against the FBS level in 2021, per NCAA transfer rules. Shepherd has appeared in just one game this season, so he can still use his redshirt year for this season to preserve four more years of eligibility. If he transfers to another FBS school, he will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2021.
Shepherd appeared to be considering Texas A&M and Alabama in his recruiting before deciding to follow-through on a prior commitment to the Longhorns. Whether the former four-star offensive tackle recruit has his eye son the Aggies or Crimson Tide now is unknown.
Colorado may be about to lose some depth at the safety position. Starting safety Aaron Maddox has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to a report Monday afternoon. News of the transfer portal decision was reported by 247 Sports on Monday.
This comes as a somewhat surprising development because Maddox had been a starter for the Buffs this season before being slowed down by a leg injury. The JUCO addition in 2018 had experience with the Buffs after appearing in 12 games last season and the first three games of the 2019 season, as a starter. Maddox was injured in the third game of the season and has since been replaced by Derrion Rakestraw, a junior playing nickel back for Colorado. Maddox did not travel with the team this past weekend, but he remained listed at the top of the depth chart for the road game at Washington State.
By entering the transfer portal, Maddox is free to communicate with any other college football program looking to recruit him, but this does not guarantee a departure from Colorado. Maddox may still decide to remain in Boulder at any time and withdraw his name from the transfer portal.
Because Maddox has only played in three games this season, he would be able to use the 2019 season as his redshirt year to preserve a year of eligibility. However, he would still have to sit out the 2020 season at his next potential home if it happens to be another FBS program, per NCAA transfer rules.
Maurice Washington played in Nebraska’s most recent game, a 34-7 loss to No. 12 Minnesota on Oct. 12, toting the ball six times for 20 yards in the setback.
However, the running back has not practiced with the team since that game and is apart from the team indefinitely, Scott Frost revealed Monday.
What’s notable here is Frost said Washington’s absence is not related to the running back’s pending court date in California, where he is accused of violating the state’s revenge-porn laws. As our own John Taylor summarized the issue just a few short days ago:
It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which allegedly shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.
Washington is facing a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.
If facing a felony count of disseminating a sexually explicit video involving a 15-year-old girl doesn’t qualify as “non-negotiable,” one has to wonder what exactly Washington did to get himself removed from Nebraska’s team this time around. One would have to assume it’s something serious; otherwise, why would Nebraska go through the trouble to keep a player, only to give him a soft boot for, say, sleeping through a workout?
As it stands, the sophomore from Stockton, Calif., ranks second among Husker running backs with 50 carries for 298 yards and one touchdown. Time will tell if that number changes over the remainder of the season.