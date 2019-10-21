Texas four-star Class of 2019 offensive lineman submits name to NCAA transfer portal

One of the newest additions to the Texas offensive line may be on the move. Javonne Shepherd,a member of the Class of 2019 for the Longhorns, has reportedly entered his name in the transfer portal database as of Monday afternoon.

Sources: Texas OL Javonne Shepherd has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He’s a freshman at UT. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Qs20mHLnpk — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) October 21, 2019

Following up on this initial report by tweet, Burnt Orange Nation reports a confirmation Shepherd’s name has been submitted to the transfer portal.

By entering the transfer portal, Shepherd is free to be contacted by any college football program looking to recruit him to their program. Shepherd always has the option of taking his name out of the portal and remaining at Texas, but it remains to be seen if that will transpire for him in Austin.

If he does transfer, Shepherd would have to sit out the 2020 season before being ruled eligible to play against the FBS level in 2021, per NCAA transfer rules. Shepherd has appeared in just one game this season, so he can still use his redshirt year for this season to preserve four more years of eligibility. If he transfers to another FBS school, he will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2021.

Shepherd appeared to be considering Texas A&M and Alabama in his recruiting before deciding to follow-through on a prior commitment to the Longhorns. Whether the former four-star offensive tackle recruit has his eye son the Aggies or Crimson Tide now is unknown.

