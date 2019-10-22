Getty Images

Big 12’s 2020 schedule sees Bedlam move to October for first time since 2004

By Zach BarnettOct 22, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT
The Big 12 is in the midst of its 2019 season, but on Tuesday the league took a break to release its 2020 schedule.

The conference season will begin early, Sept. 12, with Kansas at Baylor. It will conclude at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with the Big 12 Championship.

It would be the ultimate fool’s errand to wade through which games will determine the conference’s 2020 champion and which ones won’t a full year in advance, but we can go ahead and safely assume Oklahoma’s October will go a long way toward determining that. The Sooners’ October slate runs straight through what appear to be their top four challengers for the throne:

Oct. 3: vs. Baylor
Oct. 10: vs. Texas (at Dallas)
Oct. 17: at Iowa State
Oct. 24: vs. Oklahoma State

That last bit is interesting, as the conference has moved Bedlam to October for the first time since 2004. In fact, the Oct. 24 kick is the earliest since the two rivals met on Oct. 24, 1998; to find the last time Bedlam was played on a date earlier than Oct. 24, you’d have to go all the way back to Oct. 6, 1990.

It is worth noting, though, Bedlam has not been played in its traditional Thanksgiving weekend and/or final regular season weekend slot since the Big 12 revived its championship game two years ago. The 2017 game, a 62-52 OU win, was played Nov. 4, and last year’s 48-47 thriller occurred on Nov. 10.

The Big 12’s thinking appears to be the desire to avoid an immediate rematch between two likely contenders for the Big 12 Championship and, if that’s the case, the Thanksgiving weekend schedule is all the more puzzling as Oklahoma State will host Texas on Nov. 28. The Nov. 28 kickoff (or Nov. 27, if the game gets moved to Black Friday) will be the earliest in 35 all-time games between the ‘Horns and Pokes.

The full schedule can be found below:

Florida AD Scott Stricklin posts Games Wanted ad to Twitter

By Zach BarnettOct 22, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT
For decades, Florida avoided playing major non-conference games outside of the Sunshine State, citing their ongoing rivalry with Florida State and their annual Jacksonville game against Georgia.

The Gators still play Florida State every year, and they still play Georgia in Jacksonville on the first Saturday of November. But they’ve decided to stop letting that prevent them from playing interesting non-conference games across this great land.

AD Scott Stricklin has scheduled series with Texas, Colorado and Utah (in addition to a home-and-home with Miami) and he’s looking for more. And he wants everyone to know he’s looking for more.

“Attention ADs from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or Pac-12 … @GatorsFB is looking to add additional Home-and-Home series against P5 opponents. Let’s connect and schedule quality games the fans want to see!” Stricklin tweeted Tuesday.

Unless Stricklin is willing to cancel on-the-books games for 2020 or ’21, the next opening Florida has on its schedule is 2026-27. The Gators will play Utah in 2022-23, Miami in 2024-25, Colorado in 2028-29 and Texas in 2030-31.

In 2032 and beyond, though, Stricklin’s schedule is wide open. And while Stricklin is throwing bottles into the proverbial ocean, let’s throw another note in there — it sure would be nice to see Florida go north, particularly to Lincoln, Madison, South Bend, Columbus, Ann Arbor or State College.

 

Cal indefinitely suspends LB Joseph Ogunbanjo

By John TaylorOct 22, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
For the foreseeable future, Cal’s linebacking corps will be a little lighter than expected personnel-wise.

Monday night, Justin Wilcox announced that Joseph Ogunbanjo is not with the team at the moment as he serves an indefinite suspension.  No specific reason or reasons was given for the punitive measure being meted out.

Ogunbanjo (pictured, center) was a three-star member of the Golden Bears’ 2018 recruiting class. Just one defensive player in Cal’s class that year, Chigozie Anusiem, was rated higher.

After playing in 10 games as a true freshman, Ogunbanjo had seen action in six games this year.  He has been credited with seven tackles, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble in 2019.

Ruptured bicep tendon to sideline Wake Forest’s leading tackler for the rest of the 2019 season

By John TaylorOct 22, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT
For a team looking to stay within shouting distance of Clemson in the ACC Atlantic, this is a rather significant blow.

Tuesday afternoon, Wake Forest announced that Justin Strnad will miss the remainder of the 2019 season after suffering a ruptured bicep tendon.  The senior linebacker sustained the injury in this past Saturday’s win over Florida State.

According to the football program, Strnad underwent surgery earlier in the day Tuesday.

As Strnad is a fifth-year senior, the captain’s collegiate playing career has come to an end.

“We are disappointed for Justin,” said head coach Dave Clawson in a statement. “Justin was one of those players who left it all on the field for Wake Forest the last five years. He’s been an outstanding player, a great leader, and did everything right in our program. He will still be a valuable part of our program moving forward.”

Strnad had a streak of 20 consecutive starts prior to sustaining the injury.  He currently leads the Demon Deacons with 69 tackles, 25 more than the next-closest defender, while his two sacks and 5½ tackles for loss are third and fourth on the team, respectively.

For now, injuries leave USC with true freshman and ex-walk-on at RB

By John TaylorOct 22, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT
Suffice to say, USC will enter Week 9 a wee bit thin at the running back position.

Leading rusher Vavae Malepeai underwent surgery last week to repair an injured knee and is out indefinitely.  In Week 8’s win over Arizona, Markese Stepp (pictured), USC’s second-leading rusher, went down with an ankle injury that will require surgery and sideline the back for a minimum of three weeks.

Unbelievably, the Trojans’ third-leading rusher, Stephen Carr, suffered a hamstring injury in the same game as Stepp.

“I’ve never lost three backs in one week in 25 years before, but, you know what, there’s a first time for everything,” head coach Clay Helton stated.

There’s a possibility Carr could be available for Friday’s game against Colorado, but his status likely won’t be known until later on in the week.

If Carr is out, the keys to the Trojans running game will be handed to a true freshman (Kenan Christon) and a former walk-on (Quincy Jountti) who was placed on scholarship during summer camp earlier this year.  Christon’s 103 yards (on just eight carries) are fourth on the team, while his two rushing touchdowns are tied for third.  Jountti, a redshirt junior, has 13 yards on four carries.

One other scholarship player at the position, Dominic Davis, began his collegiate career as a running back before moving to cornerback and then back to the backfield earlier this year.