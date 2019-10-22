Cal indefinitely suspends LB Joseph Ogunbanjo

For the foreseeable future, Cal’s linebacking corps will be a little lighter than expected personnel-wise.
Monday night, Justin Wilcox announced that Joseph Ogunbanjo is not with the team at the moment as he serves an indefinite suspension. No specific reason or reasons was given for the punitive measure being meted out.
Ogunbanjo (pictured, center) was a three-star member of the Golden Bears’ 2018 recruiting class. Just one defensive player in Cal’s class that year, Chigozie Anusiem, was rated higher.
After playing in 10 games as a true freshman, Ogunbanjo had seen action in six games this year. He has been credited with seven tackles, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble in 2019.
For a team looking to stay within shouting distance of Clemson in the ACC Atlantic, this is a rather significant blow.
Tuesday afternoon, Wake Forest announced that Justin Strnad will miss the remainder of the 2019 season after suffering a ruptured bicep tendon. The senior linebacker sustained the injury in this past Saturday’s win over Florida State.
According to the football program, Strnad underwent surgery earlier in the day Tuesday.
As Strnad is a fifth-year senior, the captain’s collegiate playing career has come to an end.
“We are disappointed for Justin,” said head coach Dave Clawson in a statement. “Justin was one of those players who left it all on the field for Wake Forest the last five years. He’s been an outstanding player, a great leader, and did everything right in our program. He will still be a valuable part of our program moving forward.”
Strnad had a streak of 20 consecutive starts prior to sustaining the injury. He currently leads the Demon Deacons with 69 tackles, 25 more than the next-closest defender, while his two sacks and 5½ tackles for loss are third and fourth on the team, respectively.
Suffice to say, USC will enter Week 9 a wee bit thin at the running back position.
Leading rusher Vavae Malepeai underwent surgery last week to repair an injured knee and is out indefinitely. In Week 8’s win over Arizona, Markese Stepp (pictured), USC’s second-leading rusher, went down with an ankle injury that will require surgery and sideline the back for a minimum of three weeks.
Unbelievably, the Trojans’ third-leading rusher, Stephen Carr, suffered a hamstring injury in the same game as Stepp.
“I’ve never lost three backs in one week in 25 years before, but, you know what, there’s a first time for everything,” head coach Clay Helton stated.
There’s a possibility Carr could be available for Friday’s game against Colorado, but his status likely won’t be known until later on in the week.
If Carr is out, the keys to the Trojans running game will be handed to a true freshman (Kenan Christon) and a former walk-on (Quincy Jountti) who was placed on scholarship during summer camp earlier this year. Christon’s 103 yards (on just eight carries) are fourth on the team, while his two rushing touchdowns are tied for third. Jountti, a redshirt junior, has 13 yards on four carries.
One other scholarship player at the position, Dominic Davis, began his collegiate career as a running back before moving to cornerback and then back to the backfield earlier this year.
Another tragic layer has been added to an already unimaginably sad story.
Overnight, Georgia Southern confirmed that offensive lineman Jordan Wiggins had passed away, although no cause of death for the 18-year-old true freshman was given. In a subsequent press release, the university explained that “[o]n Monday evening, a family member called Georgia Southern Police to request a welfare check at Jordan Wiggins’ residence hall in Statesboro. Upon arrival, officers found Wiggins unresponsive. He was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, where he later passed away.”
Early Tuesday afternoon, WTOC-TV reported that, “[a]ccording to the Bulloch County Coroner, Wiggins’ death has been ruled a suicide.”
Because of Wiggins’ death, the football program canceled practice that had been scheduled for Tuesday. The university is also providing counseling for those impacted by Wiggins’ sudden passing.
“My heart is broken for Jordan, his family, our team and this university,” said head coach Chad Lunsford in a statement. “Jordan was a great Georgia Southern Man with a bright future. His time on Earth was short, but we know that there is a greater plan, and we must trust that. If he was indeed struggling with some personal issues, I wish the resources that we currently provide our students could have helped more. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone this is affecting.”
And, for those in the reading audience: The phone number for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Please, pick up the phone and call that number if you ever get to the point where you feel like you just can’t go on. Or call somebody, anybody.
After a series of high-profile renegings by transfer wide receivers this offseason, Illinois was able to hold on to a commitment from ex-USC Trojan Trevon Sidney. Unfortunately for both the player and the program, that first season in Champaign has turned out to be a truncated one.
During the loss to Minnesota in Week 6, Trevon Sidney went down with an unspecified lower-leg injury. Sidney missed the next two games, including the huge Week 8 upset of then-No. 6 Wisconsin.
Three days later, Lovie Smith confirmed that Sidney will miss the remainder of the 2019 season. According to the head coach, Smith recently underwent surgery to repair what is still an unspecified injury.
Despite missing a pair of games, Sidney is still third on the Fighting Illini in receptions with 16. His 123 yards are also fourth on the team.
The good news, such as it is, is that Sidney has another season of eligibility he can use in 2020.