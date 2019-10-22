Cal indefinitely suspends LB Joseph Ogunbanjo

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the foreseeable future, Cal’s linebacking corps will be a little lighter than expected personnel-wise.

Monday night, Justin Wilcox announced that Joseph Ogunbanjo is not with the team at the moment as he serves an indefinite suspension. No specific reason or reasons was given for the punitive measure being meted out.

Also, #Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said that OLB Joseph Ogunbanjo os not with the team, and has been indefinitely suspended — Cal Rivals (@CalRivals) October 22, 2019

Ogunbanjo (pictured, center) was a three-star member of the Golden Bears’ 2018 recruiting class. Just one defensive player in Cal’s class that year, Chigozie Anusiem, was rated higher.

After playing in 10 games as a true freshman, Ogunbanjo had seen action in six games this year. He has been credited with seven tackles, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble in 2019.