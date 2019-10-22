Getty Images

Clemson likely to get Xavier Thomas back for Boston College game

By John TaylorOct 22, 2019, 5:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It appears Xavier Thomas‘ absence will be a brief one.

This past Wednesday, Dabo Swinney revealed that Thomas “got banged up at practice” earlier in the week. As a result, the defensive end was placed in concussion protocol and ultimately ruled out of what turned into Clemson’s win over Louisville.

Monday, defensive coordinator Brent Venables stated that he “think[s] he probably will” be available for Saturday’s game against Boston College, “but we’ll see.”

In six games this season (four starts), Thomas, a preseason All-American, is tied for the team lead in quarterback hits with six. He’s also second in tackles for loss with 4½.

A five-star 2018 signee, Thomas was the No. 3 player at any position on 247Sports.com‘s composite board, behind only a pair of quarterbacks — teammate Trevor Lawrence and Georgia’s Justin Fields, who ultimately transferred to Ohio State.

Interestingly, the layer who replaced Thomas, Justin Foster, was named the ACC’s Defensive Lineman of the Week after posting a pair of sacks in the win over the Cardinals.

Thorpe Award semifinalists highlighted by LSU’s Grant Delpit

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 22, 2019, 6:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

You know how I know we’re closing in on the end of yet another regular season? When college football awards start creeping into my email inbox or Twitter timeline.

The most recent such phenomenon to rear its head is the Jim Thorpe Award, with the trophy handed out annually to the nation’s top defensive back announcing the 14 players who have been named semifinalists for this year’s honor. The only semifinalist from a year ago to appear on this year’s list is LSU safety Grant Delpit.

Delpit is one of four defensive backs from the SEC, the most of any single conference. The only other leagues with more than one semifinalist are the ACC and Big 12 with two apiece. Football independents also accounted for a pair.

The only sophomore to make the cut is Oregon’s Jevon Holland.

Last year’s winner was Georgia’s DeAndre Baker, who beat out fellow finalists Julian Love of Notre Dame and Greedy Williams of LSU.

Below is the complete list of 2019 Jim Thorpe Award semifinalists:

Luq Barcoo, San Diego State, Sr.
Essang Bassey, Wake Forest, Sr.
Douglas Coleman III, Texas Tech, Sr.
Grant Delpit, LSU, Jr.
Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame, Sr.
AJ Green, Oklahoma State, Sr.
CJ Henderson, Florida, Jr.
Jevon Holland, Oregon, So.
Xavier McKinney, Alabama, Jr.
Tanner Muse, Clemson, *Gr.
Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State, Jr.
JR Reed, Georgia, Sr.
Elijah Riley, Army, Sr.
Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech, Jr.

LB Shawn’Kel Knight-Goff leaves Kentucky; ‘lost motivation, desire to play the game’ cited

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 22, 2019, 4:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

One of the most unique names in college football is no more.

Over the weekend, speculation surfaced that Shawn’Kel Knight-Goff had left the Kentucky football team. Monday, Mary Stoops confirmed that to be the case.

Additionally, the head coach stated that the linebacker has left not only the team but the sport of football as well.

“Told me he was very much not interested in playing football anymore,” Stoops said according to the Louisville Courier Journal. “So, he lost the motivation and desire to play the game. …

“He told me he wanted to go to school. I have to try to help motivate him in that area too, but he wasn’t interested in pursuing football anymore.”

Knight-Goff, a Louisville native, was a three-star member of the Wildcats’ 2019 recruiting class. He opted to sign with UK after giving serious consideration to Louisville.

Converted from outside to inside linebacker in summer camp, Knight-Goff hadn’t seen the field as a true freshman.

Hawaii removes WR Melquise Stovall from program

Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 21, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich has announced the removal of wide receiver Melquise Stovall from the program, effective immediately. While no details about the removal from the program were given, Rolovich noted all players are held to certain standards that, apparently, Stovall was unable to meet.

“There are certain expectations required of a football student-athlete here at the University of Hawai’i,” Rolovich said in a released statement. “We hold all of our student-athletes to these standards and expect them to represent our football program to the highest degree. We wish Melquise the best as he moves forward.”

Stovall appeared in five games for Hawaii this season. In those five games, Stovall caught 18 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns. During his freshman year at Cal, Stovall caught 42 passes for 415 yards and three touchdowns in 2016.

Miami’s N’Kosi Perry suffers shoulder injury after returning to starting lineup to replace injured Williams

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 21, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
2 Comments

Well, this has to sting for the Miami Hurricanes. N’Kosi Perry, who recently was temporarily named the starting quarterback, suffered a shoulder injury in Miami’s loss over the weekend to Georgia Tech. The injury to Perry, a separated shoulder, was revealed to the media Monday by Miami offensive coordinator Dan Enos during a press conference according to The Miami Herald.

The shoulder injured is Perry’s left shoulder, his non-throwing shoulder. It is currently unknown how this injury may impact Perry’s availability for Miami’s road game this weekend at Pittsburgh.

“That’s up to our doctors and medical team to establish that,” Enos said.

Perry has started the last two games for Miami while starter Jarren Williams works his way back from his own shoulder injury. Williams did enter last weekend’s game in place of the injured Perry, but it is still unknown just when Williams will be ready to return to the starting role. With Perry’s status also now floating up in the air a bit, Miami could have a tough quarterback situation coming up this weekend against the Panthers. Third-string quarterback Tate Martell, who transferred from Ohio State after Justin Fields joined the Buckeyes from Georgia, would be the next in line for the Hurricanes if needed. But head coach Manny Diaz doesn’t seem to be thinking that will be necessary.

“We still have a package for Tate,” Diaz said. “But when I look at what we’re doing offensively now, and I look at our numbers … when Jarren has played and what N’Kosi has done over the last couple weeks have absolutely given us a chance to win all those games. And that’s nothing against Tate, but those guys are playing well.”

Whoever plays quarterback for Miami against the Panthers this week, it looks as though it will be either Perry or Williams.