Coroner rules death of Georgia Southern’s Jordan Wiggins a suicide

Another tragic layer has been added to an already unimaginably sad story.

Overnight, Georgia Southern confirmed that offensive lineman Jordan Wiggins had passed away, although no cause of death for the 18-year-old true freshman was given. In a subsequent press release, the university explained that “[o]n Monday evening, a family member called Georgia Southern Police to request a welfare check at Jordan Wiggins’ residence hall in Statesboro. Upon arrival, officers found Wiggins unresponsive. He was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, where he later passed away.”

Early Tuesday afternoon, WTOC-TV reported that, “[a]ccording to the Bulloch County Coroner, Wiggins’ death has been ruled a suicide.”

Because of Wiggins’ death, the football program canceled practice that had been scheduled for Tuesday. The university is also providing counseling for those impacted by Wiggins’ sudden passing.

“My heart is broken for Jordan, his family, our team and this university,” said head coach Chad Lunsford in a statement. “Jordan was a great Georgia Southern Man with a bright future. His time on Earth was short, but we know that there is a greater plan, and we must trust that. If he was indeed struggling with some personal issues, I wish the resources that we currently provide our students could have helped more. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone this is affecting.”

And, for those in the reading audience: The phone number for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Please, pick up the phone and call that number if you ever get to the point where you feel like you just can’t go on. Or call somebody, anybody.