Florida State loses second receiver to serious injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When it comes to injuries, Florida State’s receiving corps hasn’t had much luck at all of late.

In the Week 7 loss to Clemson, Keyshawn Helton, the team’s second-leading receiver at the time, went down with what will likely be a season-ending knee injury. A week later, Ontaria Wilson sustained a break in his shoulder area during the seven-point loss to Virginia, with 247Sports.com writing that “[i]t’s unclear whether Wilson’s injury is to his collarbone or his shoulder blade.”

While Wilson has yet to be ruled out for the remainder of the season, head coach Willie Taggart, when asked for a timeline, stated that “I think he’s gonna be out for a while.”

At this point in time, it’s unclear if the wide receiver will be forced to undergo surgery to repair the damage.

A redshirt sophomore, Wilson is currently second on the team in receptions with 20 and third in receiving yards with 227. He caught a touchdown pass in the Sept. 28 win over NC State, the first of his collegiate career.