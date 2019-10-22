Georgia Southern mourns death of true freshman OL Jordan Wiggins

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sadly, a fatal tragedy has struck at the FBS level of college football.

Overnight, Georgia Southern announced that its athletic department “has received a report of the death of student-athlete Jordan Wiggins.” The brief Twitter message went on to state that “our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and classmates.”

“We will provide further information when it becomes available,” the school wrote in ending its statement.

At the moment, there are no details being reported by any media outlet and no cause of death is known for the 6-4, 265-pound true freshman offensive lineman who went to high school in Tallahassee.

Wiggins’ mom died in 2017 and he was raised by the mother of then-Godby High School offensive line coach Brandon McCray, now the head football coach at the school.

“That was like my adopted son,” McCray told the Tallahassee Democrat. “I coached with him for two years and against all his brothers for years.

“I’m still in shock. I don’t know what to think. I’ve still got a lot of his stuff here at my house. I’m just trying to be here for my mom and all our players.”

The 18-year-old Wiggins, who drew interest from Ivy League schools before he opted for the Sun Belt Conference member, was majoring in electrical engineering at GSU

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those affected by Wiggins’ far-too-early passing.