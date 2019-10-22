Injured Tua Tagovailoa leapfrogged by new favorite Joe Burrow in Heisman latest odds

Over the summer, Joe Burrow held odds of upwards of 200/1 to win the most prized individual trophy in college sports. Just past the halfway point of the 2019 regular season, those numbers have shortened considerably.
According to one offshore sportsbook, the LSU quarterback is now listed as a 5/4 favorite to claim the 2019 Heisman Trophy. Just a week ago, Burrow’s odds sat at 15/4.
Right behind Burrow is Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts at 2/1, shortened from the 9/2 the Alabama transfer was at seven days.
Tua Tagovailoa had been a prohibitive favorite the past couple of weeks in the eyes of most books; this week, he has tumbled to 3/1 from 4/7. Of course, the overriding factor in the drop is the injury the junior incurred in Week 8, leading to a surgical procedure being performed and the confirmation that he will miss this Saturday’s game with Arkansas at bare minimum.
The only other player listed is Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (9/1 now, up from 10/1 this time last week) as Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor has been taken off the board following the Badgers’ inexplicable loss this past Saturday.
Sadly, a fatal tragedy has struck at the FBS level of college football.
Overnight, Georgia Southern announced that its athletic department “has received a report of the death of student-athlete Jordan Wiggins.” The brief Twitter message went on to state that “our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and classmates.”
“We will provide further information when it becomes available,” the school wrote in ending its statement.
At the moment, there are no details being reported by any media outlet and no cause of death is known for the 6-4, 265-pound true freshman offensive lineman who went to high school in Tallahassee.
Wiggins’ mom died in 2017 and he was raised by the mother of then-Godby High School offensive line coach Brandon McCray, now the head football coach at the school.
“That was like my adopted son,” McCray told the Tallahassee Democrat. “I coached with him for two years and against all his brothers for years.
“I’m still in shock. I don’t know what to think. I’ve still got a lot of his stuff here at my house. I’m just trying to be here for my mom and all our players.”
The 18-year-old Wiggins, who drew interest from Ivy League schools before he opted for the Sun Belt Conference member, was majoring in electrical engineering at GSU
Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those affected by Wiggins’ far-too-early passing.
Whether Miami’s talented but troubled wide receiver returns in Week 9 remains to be seen.
Shortly before Miami’s inexplicable loss to Georgia Tech this past Saturday, The U announced that Jeff Thomas had been suspended for unspecified violations of team rules. During a radio appearance Monday, Manny Diaz was asked if the suspension was “a one-game thing” or something that could linger deeper into the season.
“I don’t have the answer on that, but I should know more in the next day or two in terms of his status for this Saturday,” the head coach said, referring to this weekend’s game against Pitt.
The suspension and lingering uncertainty over his current status continue what’s been a nearly year-long roller-coaster ride for the receiver.
In late December of last year, Illinois announced that Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university for the spring 2019 semester. That move came a month or so after the talented wide receiver was dismissed by then-Miami head coach Mark Richt for unspecified reasons.
Richt, however, abruptly retired on Dec. 30 and was replaced by former UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who had taken over as the head coach at Temple a couple of weeks earlier before abandoning the Owls. The combination of Richt’s retirement and Diaz’s return apparently cracked the door on a future for Thomas with the Hurricanes as it was reported in mid-January that there was a possibility the receiver will return; that possibility turned into a reality a couple of days later as the wide receiver reneged on his commitment to the Illini and returned to the Hurricanes.
At the time of his departure/dismissal in November, Thomas was leading the Hurricanes in receptions (35) and receiving yards (563). The sophomore’s 16.1 yards per reception were second on the team while his three touchdown receptions were tied for third.
As a true freshman the year before, he averaged an even 22 yards per catch on his 17 receptions and caught a pair of touchdown passes.
Coming off its seventh win in seven games this season, Oklahoma has seen its starting linebacking corps take a hit.
Monday, Lincoln Riley announced that Jon-Michael Terry will miss the remainder of the 2019 season because of an unspecified lower-leg injury. According to the head coach, Terry sustained the injury during practice in the week leading up to the West Virginia game in Week 8.
Per Riley, the injury was a non-contact one and will require surgery to repair.
Prior to the injury, Terry had started the first six games of the 2019 season. This season, the redshirt junior had been credited with 16 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.
With Terry sidelined, redshirt freshman Nik Bonitto started the Mountaineers game.
When it comes to injuries, Florida State’s receiving corps hasn’t had much luck at all of late.
In the Week 7 loss to Clemson, Keyshawn Helton, the team’s second-leading receiver at the time, went down with what will likely be a season-ending knee injury. A week later, Ontaria Wilson sustained a break in his shoulder area during the seven-point loss to Virginia, with 247Sports.com writing that “[i]t’s unclear whether Wilson’s injury is to his collarbone or his shoulder blade.”
While Wilson has yet to be ruled out for the remainder of the season, head coach Willie Taggart, when asked for a timeline, stated that “I think he’s gonna be out for a while.”
At this point in time, it’s unclear if the wide receiver will be forced to undergo surgery to repair the damage.
A redshirt sophomore, Wilson is currently second on the team in receptions with 20 and third in receiving yards with 227. He caught a touchdown pass in the Sept. 28 win over NC State, the first of his collegiate career.