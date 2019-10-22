Injured Tua Tagovailoa leapfrogged by new favorite Joe Burrow in Heisman latest odds

Over the summer, Joe Burrow held odds of upwards of 200/1 to win the most prized individual trophy in college sports. Just past the halfway point of the 2019 regular season, those numbers have shortened considerably.

According to one offshore sportsbook, the LSU quarterback is now listed as a 5/4 favorite to claim the 2019 Heisman Trophy. Just a week ago, Burrow’s odds sat at 15/4.

Right behind Burrow is Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts at 2/1, shortened from the 9/2 the Alabama transfer was at seven days.

Tua Tagovailoa had been a prohibitive favorite the past couple of weeks in the eyes of most books; this week, he has tumbled to 3/1 from 4/7. Of course, the overriding factor in the drop is the injury the junior incurred in Week 8, leading to a surgical procedure being performed and the confirmation that he will miss this Saturday’s game with Arkansas at bare minimum.

The only other player listed is Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (9/1 now, up from 10/1 this time last week) as Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor has been taken off the board following the Badgers’ inexplicable loss this past Saturday.