LB Shawn’Kel Knight-Goff leaves Kentucky; ‘lost motivation, desire to play the game’ cited

One of the most unique names in college football is no more.

Over the weekend, speculation surfaced that Shawn’Kel Knight-Goff had left the Kentucky football team. Monday, Mary Stoops confirmed that to be the case.

Additionally, the head coach stated that the linebacker has left not only the team but the sport of football as well.

“Told me he was very much not interested in playing football anymore,” Stoops said according to the Louisville Courier Journal. “So, he lost the motivation and desire to play the game. …

“He told me he wanted to go to school. I have to try to help motivate him in that area too, but he wasn’t interested in pursuing football anymore.”

Knight-Goff, a Louisville native, was a three-star member of the Wildcats’ 2019 recruiting class. He opted to sign with UK after giving serious consideration to Louisville.

Converted from outside to inside linebacker in summer camp, Knight-Goff hadn’t seen the field as a true freshman.