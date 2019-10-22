Oklahoma loses starting LB Jon-Michael Terry to season-ending injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Coming off its seventh win in seven games this season, Oklahoma has seen its starting linebacking corps take a hit.

Monday, Lincoln Riley announced that Jon-Michael Terry will miss the remainder of the 2019 season because of an unspecified lower-leg injury. According to the head coach, Terry sustained the injury during practice in the week leading up to the West Virginia game in Week 8.

Per Riley, the injury was a non-contact one and will require surgery to repair.

Prior to the injury, Terry had started the first six games of the 2019 season. This season, the redshirt junior had been credited with 16 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

With Terry sidelined, redshirt freshman Nik Bonitto started the Mountaineers game.