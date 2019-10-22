Getty Images

Oklahoma loses starting LB Jon-Michael Terry to season-ending injury

By John TaylorOct 22, 2019, 7:47 AM EDT
Coming off its seventh win in seven games this season, Oklahoma has seen its starting linebacking corps take a hit.

Monday, Lincoln Riley announced that Jon-Michael Terry will miss the remainder of the 2019 season because of an unspecified lower-leg injury. According to the head coach, Terry sustained the injury during practice in the week leading up to the West Virginia game in Week 8.

Per Riley, the injury was a non-contact one and will require surgery to repair.

Prior to the injury, Terry had started the first six games of the 2019 season. This season, the redshirt junior had been credited with 16 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

With Terry sidelined, redshirt freshman Nik Bonitto started the Mountaineers game.

Florida State loses second receiver to serious injury

By John TaylorOct 22, 2019, 6:53 AM EDT
When it comes to injuries, Florida State’s receiving corps hasn’t had much luck at all of late.

In the Week 7 loss to Clemson, Keyshawn Helton, the team’s second-leading receiver at the time, went down with what will likely be a season-ending knee injury. A week later, Ontaria Wilson sustained a break in his shoulder area during the seven-point loss to Virginia, with 247Sports.com writing that “[i]t’s unclear whether Wilson’s injury is to his collarbone or his shoulder blade.”

While Wilson has yet to be ruled out for the remainder of the season, head coach Willie Taggart, when asked for a timeline, stated that “I think he’s gonna be out for a while.”

At this point in time, it’s unclear if the wide receiver will be forced to undergo surgery to repair the damage.

A redshirt sophomore, Wilson is currently second on the team in receptions with 20 and third in receiving yards with 227. He caught a touchdown pass in the Sept. 28 win over NC State, the first of his collegiate career.

 

Thorpe Award semifinalists highlighted by LSU’s Grant Delpit

By John TaylorOct 22, 2019, 6:06 AM EDT
You know how I know we’re closing in on the end of yet another regular season? When college football awards start creeping into my email inbox or Twitter timeline.

The most recent such phenomenon to rear its head is the Jim Thorpe Award, with the trophy handed out annually to the nation’s top defensive back announcing the 14 players who have been named semifinalists for this year’s honor. The only semifinalist from a year ago to appear on this year’s list is LSU safety Grant Delpit.

Delpit is one of four defensive backs from the SEC, the most of any single conference. The only other leagues with more than one semifinalist are the ACC and Big 12 with two apiece. Football independents also accounted for a pair.

The only sophomore to make the cut is Oregon’s Jevon Holland.

Last year’s winner was Georgia’s DeAndre Baker, who beat out fellow finalists Julian Love of Notre Dame and Greedy Williams of LSU.

Below is the complete list of 2019 Jim Thorpe Award semifinalists:

Luq Barcoo, San Diego State, Sr.
Essang Bassey, Wake Forest, Sr.
Douglas Coleman III, Texas Tech, Sr.
Grant Delpit, LSU, Jr.
Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame, Sr.
AJ Green, Oklahoma State, Sr.
CJ Henderson, Florida, Jr.
Jevon Holland, Oregon, So.
Xavier McKinney, Alabama, Jr.
Tanner Muse, Clemson, *Gr.
Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State, Jr.
JR Reed, Georgia, Sr.
Elijah Riley, Army, Sr.
Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech, Jr.

Clemson likely to get Xavier Thomas back for Boston College game

By John TaylorOct 22, 2019, 5:25 AM EDT
It appears Xavier Thomas‘ absence will be a brief one.

This past Wednesday, Dabo Swinney revealed that Thomas “got banged up at practice” earlier in the week. As a result, the defensive end was placed in concussion protocol and ultimately ruled out of what turned into Clemson’s win over Louisville.

Monday, defensive coordinator Brent Venables stated that he “think[s] he probably will” be available for Saturday’s game against Boston College, “but we’ll see.”

In six games this season (four starts), Thomas, a preseason All-American, is tied for the team lead in quarterback hits with six. He’s also second in tackles for loss with 4½.

A five-star 2018 signee, Thomas was the No. 3 player at any position on 247Sports.com‘s composite board, behind only a pair of quarterbacks — teammate Trevor Lawrence and Georgia’s Justin Fields, who ultimately transferred to Ohio State.

Interestingly, the layer who replaced Thomas, Justin Foster, was named the ACC’s Defensive Lineman of the Week after posting a pair of sacks in the win over the Cardinals.

LB Shawn’Kel Knight-Goff leaves Kentucky; ‘lost motivation, desire to play the game’ cited

By John TaylorOct 22, 2019, 4:44 AM EDT
One of the most unique names in college football is no more.

Over the weekend, speculation surfaced that Shawn’Kel Knight-Goff had left the Kentucky football team. Monday, Mary Stoops confirmed that to be the case.

Additionally, the head coach stated that the linebacker has left not only the team but the sport of football as well.

“Told me he was very much not interested in playing football anymore,” Stoops said according to the Louisville Courier Journal. “So, he lost the motivation and desire to play the game. …

“He told me he wanted to go to school. I have to try to help motivate him in that area too, but he wasn’t interested in pursuing football anymore.”

Knight-Goff, a Louisville native, was a three-star member of the Wildcats’ 2019 recruiting class. He opted to sign with UK after giving serious consideration to Louisville.

Converted from outside to inside linebacker in summer camp, Knight-Goff hadn’t seen the field as a true freshman.