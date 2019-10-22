Ruptured bicep tendon to sideline Wake Forest’s leading tackler for the rest of the 2019 season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For a team looking to stay within shouting distance of Clemson in the ACC Atlantic, this is a rather significant blow.

Tuesday afternoon, Wake Forest announced that Justin Strnad will miss the remainder of the 2019 season after suffering a ruptured bicep tendon. The senior linebacker sustained the injury in this past Saturday’s win over Florida State.

According to the football program, Strnad underwent surgery earlier in the day Tuesday.

As Strnad is a fifth-year senior, the captain’s collegiate playing career has come to an end.

“We are disappointed for Justin,” said head coach Dave Clawson in a statement. “Justin was one of those players who left it all on the field for Wake Forest the last five years. He’s been an outstanding player, a great leader, and did everything right in our program. He will still be a valuable part of our program moving forward.”

Strnad had a streak of 20 consecutive starts prior to sustaining the injury. He currently leads the Demon Deacons with 69 tackles, 25 more than the next-closest defender, while his two sacks and 5½ tackles for loss are third and fourth on the team, respectively.